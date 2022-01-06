Fortnite Chapter 3 Week 5 challenges: How to teleport using Rift Generators at different Seven Outposts

The concept of rifts and traveling between dimensions is certainly not something new in Fortnite. Ever since the Imagined Order learnt how to harness the Zero Point's power, the faction has been traveling back and forth to different realities.

However, using their advanced technology, the Seven have managed to create Rift Generators throughout the island.

Epic Games has set a task for players to teleport using the Rift Generators within the game. Upon successfully testing three Rifts, users will be rewarded with 25,000 experience points.

How to teleport using Rift Generators at different Seven Outposts in Fortnite Chapter 3

Teleporting using Rift Generators found at the Seven Outposts is quite a simple task and these are the steps needed to complete it:

Land at a Seven's Outpost in-game.

Locate the Rift Generator and find the Rift.

Walk into it to activate it.

Once activated, the user will be teleported high above the POI.

Repeat the process two more times to complete the task.

How to travel to three different Seven Outposts using Rift in a single match

Although users do not need to complete the quest in a single match, they can indeed do so if required. However, it will take a bit of planning and quite some luck to execute successfully.

To begin with, players need to land at either Seven Outpost II, V, or VI. They are located northwest of Logjam Lumberyard, north of Camp Cuddle, and southwest of Coney Crossroads respectively. These locations form a Vault triangle on the minimap.

After landing, finding loot and proper gear will be a top priority. Users can either loot chests or use a downed Seven Sentry NPC to open a vault. After gearing up, players need to use the Rift to travel to the nearest Vault. Upon reaching the other vault, users have to repeat the process two more times to complete the quest successfully in one match.

How to effectively use Rifts in Fortnite Chapter 3

Rifts are great for covering open ground in Fortnite. When used, players are tossed up high in the air and can then redeploy, allowing them to glide to new POIs. This is especially useful to make a quick getaway or to find better loot.

Alternatively, they can also be used to wrap around an enemy squad to flank them. If executed correctly, most opponents will be overwhelmed due to a tactical positioning disadvantage. This particular challenge is already live in Fortnite.

