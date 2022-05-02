Tfue obliterates Ninja in a game of Fortnite following random solos encounter

Tfue and Ninja are two of the most celebrated Fortnite creators ever. Both streamers have played a major role in popularizing the game and in return, they have become two of the most-followed entities on Twitch.

Tfue and Ninja have millions of fans around the world who leave no opportunity to debate who's better. Back in the day, the influential streamers used to face each other randomly during matches, but naturally, this stopped when they quit the game in Chapter 2.

Formula @Formula All I want for Christmas is to see Ninja vs Tfue in Fortnite Friday one last time... All I want for Christmas is to see Ninja vs Tfue in Fortnite Friday one last time... 😔

Both Ninja and Tfue have been enjoying Fortnite since the release of Chapter 3, and here's how their latest encounter went.

Tfue eliminates Ninja with a poker face during a random Fortnite encounter

During one of his recent live streams, Tfue began a match and landed at the IO Blimp. Like most of his games, he was able to get multiple eliminations at the very start and was ready to face off against some sweaty players.

It was a Zero Build game, and it was evident that Tfue's aim was quite superior to that of other players. After eighteen 'casual' eliminations, he headed to Tilted Towers where he spotted a player in Ninja's Icon Series skin.

Hilariously, Tfue was unaware that the player donning the Ninja skin was Tyler Blevins himself. He landed some good shots, but Ninja was quick to use the Shockwave Grenade and escape.

TFG @TFGmykL Top rivalry’s in fortnite

1. Community vs Epic

2. Controller vs KBM

3. Ninja Vs Tfue

4. Clix Vs FaZe Sway

Tfue chased Ninja with 64 Health and Full Shields while the latter was still healing from the initial damage. The 1v1 became more intense than expected towards the end, with Ninja landing several shots and Tfue literally one hit away from being eliminated.

However, Tfue eventually landed a clean shot from the Drum Shotgun and emerged victorious. He said:

"It's actually Tyler? Probably. You guys are f***ing flying over the f***ing place right now?"

Ninja, on the other hand, was desperate to get the win and was shocked to see that Tfue only had four HP remaining. Blevins exclaimed:

"Oh my god! I almost turned that fight. Holy s**t! I know it was Turner man!"

Tfue vs Ninja: Who is a better Fortnite player?

This is obviously not the first time that Ninja and Tfue have come across each other in Fortnite. Interestingly, they have had six 1v1 encounters so far, and Tfue is currently leading with 4 wins.

However, numbers do not tell the perfect story as Ninja has always given his rival streamer a tough fight.

All in all, watching their favorite streamers compete after years was a delight for the fans. Now that Tfue and Ninja have returned to Fortnite and are constantly creating content with it, fans can look forward to witnessing such 1v1s more frequently than ever.

