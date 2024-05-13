“The disrespect”: Fortnite player eliminates opponent in the most innovative way, community lauds their strategy

Fortnite's dynamic landscape allows players to constantly try and experiment with different gameplay tactics and approaches to combat, encouraging them to get creative with how they deal with obstacles in a match. This can not only lead to some breathtaking moments that perfectly capture players' knowledge of the in-game mechanics but also leave members of the community in awe.

Such a moment was recently shared in a Reddit post by u/K-DUGZ, where the player took to the Mount Olympus POI in a Chapter 5 Season 2 match. Donning the AWR Trooper outfit, they landed atop the massive gladiator statue that towers over Mount Olympus. As an enemy landed right after and tried to pickaxe the player, u/K-DUGZ was able to create distance between them.

The player was able to taunt the enemy with the Back On 74 emote and as the latter made their way towards them, u/K-DUGZ charged forward and slid into them, knocking the opponent off the statue to their demise. The Reddit clip, being a remarkable moment, has attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, with u/grocery_walker simply stating:

“The disrespect”

Other members of the Fortnite community took to the comments to showcase their admiration for the moment, with Redditor u/Mtaylor0812_ expressing how the player was able to achieve something that they have been trying to do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

u/CasualEasyMode, on the other hand, couldn't help but notice that the clip takes place in a Ranked Chapter 5 Season 2 match, wondering how the player would survive or even get down from the Mount Olympus statue without any loot or equipment. To this, Redditor u/No-User4931 suggested a potential situation using the zipline near Mount Olympus POI.

Expressing their admiration for the player's cosmetic choices, u/vinsmokewhoswho commented:

"I also use the imperial fly swatter with that skin lol"

What will happen to the gladiator statue at Mount Olympus after Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

The introduction of the Mount Olympus POI was, without a doubt, one of the major highlights of the Chapter 5 Season 2 launch, with players being in awe of its aesthetics and scale. The gladiator statue played a prominent role in showcasing the scale of the landmark, and while it was previously thought to be a purely aesthetic addition, it seems there might be more to it.

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 nears its end, the statue has been receiving power surges from Zeus himself, suggesting that the structure will play a role in the upcoming Chapter 5 Season 2 live event. Since it is not yet known what will actually happen during the live event, it is difficult to determine whether the statue will stick around in Chapter 5 Season 3.

That said, the Mount Olympus POI is shaping up to be the stage for another memorable live event in Fortnite's ever-expanding lore and narrative.

