The Festival Phaedra Fortnite skin has some questionable design choices

Fortnite has a plethora of skins and outfits that players can use to represent themselves in the game. The Festival Phaedra skin is an Uncommon skin part of the 2023 Fortnitemares event and was expected to embrace the Halloween spirit. For the most part, it does, but one particular design choice has left some players scratching their heads.

The game has always been known for its elaborate and sometimes quirky skins. These skins add a unique flavor to the game and often cater to the theme of ongoing events.

In the case of Festival Phaedra, the Halloween vibe is unmistakable, with the skin featuring a t-shirt adorned with the phrase "ghosted town," exuding a spooky and mysterious ambiance.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The latest Fortnitemares skin confuses the community

While the majority of Festival Phaedra's design elements contribute to the overall Fortnitemares atmosphere, one specific detail that has caused quite a stir among players is the leggings bearing a design theme that is reminiscent of a mouth with teeth surrounding a peculiar area on the inner calves. This particular section features two protruding tongues that can be seen twitching intermittently.

Many players have likened the design of the two tongues twitching to a fight between the two tongues. It's an odd, somewhat comical choice that, while fitting for the spooky Halloween-themed skin in the sense that it's unsettling and bizarre, has left some Fortnite fans bewildered.

While the tongues' erratic twitching movements are more than likely a bug, they have not only fueled a lot of amusement within the community but also raised questions about the thought process behind this peculiar design choice.

The community reacts to Festival Phaedra's design choices

In the world of Fortnite, it is not an uncommon notion for skins to provoke mixed reactions from the community. What one player loves, another may not. However, Festival Phaedra's legging design has triggered a more significant and vocal response from the player base.

While some found the quirky design refreshing and hilarious, others believe it's a bit too far-fetched and even somewhat unsettling, as the idea of two tongues playfully "fighting" on a Halloween-themed skin isn't something everyone finds endearing. Here's what the community had to say about the skin:

Comment byu/fentyaddict from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/fentyaddict from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/fentyaddict from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/fentyaddict from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

A lot of players are ridiculing the hilarious tongue-twitching bug with the skin, pointing out similarities that the bug shares with other instances in other media. However, everyone doesn't share the same sentiment regarding the skin, with some wondering what led to such a bizarre bug.

Comment byu/fentyaddict from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/fentyaddict from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/fentyaddict from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

The Festival Phaedra skin is a prime example of how a seemingly innocent design choice can stir controversy and ignite discussion within the community. While the Halloween theme is clearly represented in the skin, the design has left some players divided in their opinion.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!