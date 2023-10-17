Fortnite has constantly celebrated the Halloween season with its annual Fortnitemares, and a huge part of this eerie celebration lies in the extraordinary and creative outfits. As the game transforms into a haunting playground, players eagerly await to acquire the Halloween-inspired skin of their choice.

Whether you're looking for a terrifying outfit to showcase or are just intrigued by the artistry and designs, these skins can be an amazing avenue to explore. Here's a list of the top 10 Fortnitemares outfits, ranked for their style, creativity, and popularity in the game.

Note: All ratings in this article have been acquired from the fortnite.gg website, with this list being based on average ratings from the community.

Party Trooper, Jack Gourdon, and other Fortnitemares outfits loved by players

10) Patch Patroller

Patch Patroller skin (Image via Epic Games)

The Patch Patroller, released in the Fortnitemares event of Chapter 1 Season 6, is a simple yet effective design of a ranger on guard to watch your pumpkins on the spookiest night of the year. The skin uses Hawk, one of the default models, as a base to create a fun skin to look at and play with.

Being very Halloween-inspired and part of the Pumpkin Patch set, the skin is classified as Uncommon in rarity and costs 800 V-Bucks every time it appears in the Item Shop.

The skin currently has a rating of 41.83% on the website, ranking it as one of the least desirable Fortnitemares outfits.

9) Straw Ops

Straw Ops skin (Image via Epic Games)

Straw Ops is an outfit designed after a living scarecrow with a sense of evil and corruption in her eyes, making her an ideal choice for players to spread the Halloween spirit. The skin was released alongside another living scarecrow, Hay Man, back in Chapter 1 Season 6, and was re-introduced to the game in Chapter 3 Season 4's Fortnitemares event.

Straw Ops is part of the Straw Stuffed set and is classified as an Epic skin, costing 1500 V-Bucks to acquire from the Item Shop, making it one of the many prized Fortnitemares skins.

Straw Ops currently sits at a rating of 46.51% on the website, proving its less-than-stellar popularity in the community.

8) Jack Gourdon

Jack Gourdon skin (Image via Epic Games)

Jack Gourdon is one of the more whimsical Fortnitemares skins. Dressed in a business suit with a pumpkin for a head, Jack is not as scary as others on this list. However, there's a certain charm when it comes to Jack Gourdon that most other outfits can't quite match. The skin was first added in Chapter 1 Season 6, and has become a recurring outfit during Halloween.

Jack Gourdon is part of the Pumpkin Patch set and one of the more valuable outfits, classified as an Epic variant and costing 1500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.

Rated at around 70.46%, Jack is clearly among the more well-favored skins in the community.

7) Peely Bone

Peely Bone skin (Image via Epic Games)

Peely is one of the most iconic characters in Fortnite's lore and a huge pantheon of lovable characters. While the base Peely is adorable, the Peely Bone variant is all types of terrifying, fitting perfectly with the Halloween theme. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1, the Peely Bone has become a fan-favourite.

Being an Epic variant in the Banana Bunch set, Peely Bone is valued at 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop and is in request rotation during Halloween.

Rated around 71.08%, Peely Bone has proven to be a beloved skin.

6) Ash Williams

Ash Williams skin (Image via Epic Games)

Ash Williams is one of the most iconic Halloween skins ever introduced to the game. The Evil Dead protagonist was added in Chapter 3 Season 4 during Fortnitemares 2022 and has been a sought-after skin since his introduction.

Released as part of the Knowby Cabin Nightmare set, Ash Williams is an outfit of Epic rarity, costing a total of 1,800 V-Bucks to be purchased from the Item Shop.

This iconic horror franchise protagonist is clearly special for the Fortnite community, with a rating of 71.48%.

5) Skull Ranger

Skull Runger skin (Image via Epic Games)

Skull Ranger is the female variant of the infamous Skull Trooper skin. The Skull Ranger was introduced a year after the Skull Trooper in Chapter 1 Season 6, following a similar design pattern and motif as the Trooper skin, allowing players to acquire the Skull Trooper with a twist.

The skin of Epic rarity is part of the Skull Squad set, valued at 1,500 bucks in the Item Shop. While its male counterpart was originally one of the rarest skins in the game, the Skull Ranger tends to show up in the Item Shop during Halloween.

With an average rating of 71.61%, the Skull Ranger outfit definitely has a soft spot among fans.

4) Party Trooper

Party Trooper skin (Image via Epic Games)

Party Trooper is yet another play on the original Skull Trooper skin, with variations in his color scheme and design patterns. It was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4, during Fortnitemares 2020, and has since become a regular in the Item Shop.

Part of the Skulltimate set, the Party Trooper is classified as a Rare outfit and can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks. The Party Trooper is in regular rotation in the Item Shop and can be acquired throughout the year.

The outfit holds an average rating of 72.57%, making it a relatively new yet highly likable skin.

3) Shadow Midas

Shadow Midas skin (Image via Epic Games)

A variant of one of the most iconic skins in the game, Shadow Midas has been a fan-favorite since his introduction, much like his original counterpart. In Chapter 2 Season 8, Shadow Midas was introduced as a boss on the map, assuming his original position from Chapter 2 Season 2 at the Agency.

This Epic outfit is part of the ShadeChaser set and is available for 1,500 V-Bucks. It tends to rotate into the Item Shop during every Halloween season.

The skin is rated at an average of 75.85% on the website, proving it to be one of the most revered Fortnitemares skins in the game.

2) Skull Trooper

Skull Trooper skin (Image via Epic Games

Introduced all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 1, the Skull Trooper was added to the game during the very first Fortnitemares in 2017. The skin has become iconic in the game's community, receiving different edit styles in the following years.

This Epic skin, being part of the Skull Squad set, can be acquired for 1,500 V-Bucks and is a regular addition to the Item Shop during Fortnitemares.

With the Skull Trooper being rated at an average of 76.61%, it is one of the highest-rated Halloween skins in the game.

1) Ghoul Trooper

Ghoul Trooper skin (Image via Epic Games)

The Ghoul Trooper is one of the rarest skins in the game, and it was released alongside the Skull Trooper all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 1. As an Epic variant skin, the Ghoul Trooper is available around Halloween for 1,500 V-Bucks.

It is the highest-rated Fortnitemares skin on the website, being rated an average of 76.67%.

