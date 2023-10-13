Fortnitemares 2023 lets down the community for the second year in a row

Fortnitemares 2023 has kicked off in a huge way with stunning collaborations featuring the likes of Michael Myers, Jack Skellington, and Alan Wake. The Mythic Witch Broom got revamped, and Kado Thorne is roaming the island, hacking away at players using a modified Kinetic Blade. All seems well in the Metaverse, but there is widespread discontent yet again, and with good reason.

Much like last year, this year seems to be another letdown. On one hand, there are Challenges for players to complete to earn freebies, but on the other, the map feels empty. While this may seem like an exaggeration, users on Reddit have unanimously agreed that things are high and dry for the most part.

Epic Games misses the mark with Fortnitemares 2023, second time is not the charm

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnitemares is supposed to be scary, spooky, and downright terrifying, but it seems as if Epic Games is keen on keeping things low-key. While the collaborations and loot pool are spot on, without a doubt, the rest of the island feels more mundane and less macabre than it should.

As shared on Reddit, a user points out how much like last year, only a few jack-o'-lanterns can be found as decorations on the map. Given that the island is vast and spread over different kinds of biomes, this is not merely enough to create a spooky atmosphere. Indeed, for the most part, it does not even begin to create an aura of fear or resemble anything like Halloween.

Many users on the Reddit post feel nostalgic about past Fortnitemares when the island resonated with the spooky vibe through and through. Jack-o'-lanterns were just a small part of the decorations then. In fact, entire Named Locations and Landmarks would be decorated to help create a spooky vibe. Here is what players have to say about the current state of things:

Comment byu/PlatinumPika from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/PlatinumPika from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/PlatinumPika from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/PlatinumPika from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/PlatinumPika from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/PlatinumPika from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As seen from the comments, everyone seems to say the same thing, which is that past Fortnitemares were much better organized and had a feel to them. Despite the game now running on Unreal Engine 5.1, the vibe has all but disappeared. Simple things that made Halloween in-game what it was in the past are missing or barely visible.

Why has Epic Games dialed down Fortnitemares 2023?

Expand Tweet

While the exact reason is unknown, it may have to do with the fact that there are several major projects in the pipeline, and many of these will reshape the very essence of the game. The upcoming Racing Mode (Del Mar) and alleged Open World LTM will offer much more than what Halloween ever could, or perhaps that is the hope.

Nevertheless, seeing the island barely transformed during this occasion can be a letdown, especially for veterans who have been around since the old days. One can even argue that Fortnitemares 2022 had more to offer than this year. If nothing else, there was a lot more to see and do in general. Furthermore, with Chrome taking center stage, the game felt lustrous—and very shiny.

Expand Tweet

That said, Fortnitemares 2023 still has a lot of offers for both old and new players. While it may not be as substantial as the community had hoped for, something is better than nothing. On the flip side, Chapter 4 Season 5 seems to be promising and should more than make up for things. Players will get to experience Chapter 1, the golden days of the game, and perhaps even relive a few nostalgic moments.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

Poll : Are you enjoying Fortnitemares 2023? Yes. No. 14 votes