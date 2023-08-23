Why it's time for Midas to finally return in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is the perfect time to bring Midas back into the fold and reintroduce this enigma in the storyline. Given that Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, Donald Mustard, mentioned that he is alive and well, it's a mystery as to why he's been kept away for so long. While it can be speculated that he has been nursing his wounds after being bitten by a Loot Shark, it still would not be enough to explain his absence.

Furthermore, with the Imagined Order completely out of the picture and with Syndicates now running the show, it's the perfect setting for him. That being said, while Epic Games is unlikely to bring Midas back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, there are a few good reasons as to why they should.

Three reasons why it's time for Midas to come back to the game in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

1) Heist-theme season

Expand Tweet

Perhaps the most compelling reason for Midas to make a grand return is the "Heist" theme of Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 4. Syndicates and other criminal factions are likely going to take over the island for this phase of the storyline. While this has happened before towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 1, this time around, it's occurring on a grand scale.

The entirety of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will be focused on Heists, Vaults, and alluring characters that are being revealed one at a time. If nothing else, having Midas as an NPC on the island will elevate the community's morale like never before. Even having him play a minor part in the season will be enough to get the hype train rolling again.

2) Midas' Drum Gun will be present in the loot pool

Expand Tweet

Midas' Drum Gun has been a symbol of power, pride, and prestige since it was first featured in-game back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. This close-range weapon has the ability to wipe out an entire Squad with ease. With a 40-round magazine, the need to reload is vastly reduced. Players can keep their itchy trigger finger preoccupied and press the fire button until the last bullet leaves the chamber.

With the weapon being added to the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, it would be unfair if Midas did not get a chance to use it. Considering that it is named after the character, it only makes sense to have him wield it in combat. If anything, having to defeat him to obtain the weapon will be the highlight for many players in-game.

3) He's been away for far too long

Given that Midas was a main character in the storyline, having him away so long just does not make sense. While it can be argued that others like The Foundation and Agent Jones have also been missing in action for quite some time, it's not as long as Midas, who has been missing since the start of Chapter 2 Season 3.

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 fast approaching, it's been over 1,000 days since Midas was last seen in-game, that too, in a cinematic trailer. While Epic Games most definitely has something planned for this Golden Mischief Maker, he is sorely missed by the community.

Get a sneak peek & stay ahead of the game with our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop.