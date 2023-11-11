"The Fortnite Chapter 4 map is so much nicer": Nick Eh 30 shares his thoughts about the OG season

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has been a huge turning point for the game, as with the return of the beloved Chapter 1 map, the community has experienced a surge in enthusiasm and love for the title, propelling it to new heights with over 44.7 million players in Chapter 4 Season 5. However, it seems like not all players are on the same page regarding the OG map.

During a recent live stream, popular Fortnite streamer and content creator Nick Eh 30 engaged in a spirited discussion with his chat about the merits of the revamped Chapter 4 map and the OG Chapter 1 map.

The debate ignited when a viewer boldly claimed that the Chapter 4 map is the worst map to happen in the game's history. In response, Nick Eh 30 provided his own perspective on the statement, claiming:

"The Fortnite Chapter 4 map is so much nicer."

"Everything is the same on this map" - Nick Eh 30 gives his take on the returning Chapter 1 map

Nick Eh 30 first brought up the graphical aspects of the 2 maps, emphasizing the visual improvements that the Chapter 4 map brought with it.

He stated:

"Number 1, the Chapter 1 map, the graphics are doo-doo. The Chapter 4 map is so much nicer!"

The content creator went on to describe the enhanced aesthetics of the Chapter 4 map, such as the way light rays shine through the trees, the uniqueness of every POI, and the vibrant colors.

According to Nick Eh 30, these improvements contribute to an overall more enjoyable and distinct visual experience compared to the OG Chapter 1 map.

One of Nick's key arguments centered around the lack of diversity in the OG map. He pointed out:

"This map (Chapter 1), you go to Pleasant Park, you go to Retail Row, you go to Salty Springs, it's the exact same houses. Like everything is the same."

In contrast to the Chapter 1 map, he praised the Fortnite Chapter 4 map for offering a refreshing change with varied and distinct locations.

While acknowledging the nostalgia the Fortnite community associates with the OG map, Nick Eh 30 made it clear that he believes the Chapter 4 map is a superior iteration of the Fortnite map.

He stated:

"It's everything Epic's learned and made way better and improved upon. Not just graphics, but like everything, like Zero Build, everything is better."

Nick suggested that some players may prefer the OG seasons with the Chapter 1 map for notalgic reasons, but objectively, the Chapter 4 map stands out as an improved and more refined version.

As the Fortnite community continues to enjoy the game's return to the early days, some players remain divided on the preference for either the OG Chapter 1 map or the Chapter 4 map, with Nick Eh 30's perspective highlighting the subjective nature of player preferences.

