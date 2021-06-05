The Fortnite community wants skins from the leaked court documents to be added in-game

Following the lawsuit that began in early May between Apple and Epic, many previously unseen Fortnite skins were revealed to fans as court documents were leaked.

The document in question wasn't just filled with metrics and numbers, but also concept skins that could have been or may still be added to Fortnite. Despite Epic Games not talking about these skins after the leak was discovered, the Fortnite community has begun demanding their addition to the game.

With the new season comes new collaborations and skins, however, it's hard to say if the ones featured in the leak could come true. Nonetheless, here are a few leaked skins that would make cool additions to Fortnite.

Five leaked Fortnite skins the community wants

Samus Aran

First seen in leaked court documents and now once again in the Crew background image; Samus has become one of the most-requested skins in Fortnite. Adorned in futuristic battle armor with a heavy cannon attached to the arm, she would fit right into the modern theme of Fortnite Season 7.

Naruto Uzumaki

What can be said about Naruto Uzumaki that hasn't been said before? Fortnite fans have been wanting this Ninja's skin in the game for the longest time now. Given the number of anime skins that have entered Fortnite recently, there is a chance of Naruto, alongside other characters from the anime, coming to the game.

Ariana Grande

Disney star turned pop singer Ariana Grande has become one of the most requested skins in Fortnite. Although she doesn't fit into the storyline of the current season, fans have been asking Epic to add her skin in-game.

The Foundation/Rock

Something's cooking (Image via Alvaro90634704/Twitter)

Fans have long suspected that The Foundation and The Rock are the same. Ever since his Instagram video went viral, wherein he mentions the words "The Foundation," fans have been begging Epic to release either of their skins.

Depending on what happens to The Foundation in-game, loopers may get to see the skin, either in Season 7 or sometime later on. However, rest assured, the skin will eventually come to the item shop, or in a worst-case scenario, the battle pass.

The Bride

The yellow-clad assassin has an unmatched legacy in the world of pop culture. Ever since the leak, fans have been asking Epic Games to bring her into Fortnite.

Despite her character not exactly fitting into the Fortnite metaverse, the classic yellow jumpsuit alongside the “Five Point Palm Exploding Heart Technique” emote would make a swell addition to the game.

Bonus - Scarlet Witch

Ever since WandaVision aired, the Scarlet Witch has gained immense popularity. Given how Loki was teased in Crew's background image, the possibility of another MCU collaboration is not too far-fetched. While Scarlet Witch wasn't part of the leaked skins, she would make a great addition to the world of Fortnite.

