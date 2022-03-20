The Fortnite player whose record made the community ask him to 'go touch grass'

The term 'go touch grass' came into being much before Fortnite launched. It's an alternative way to ask someone to go outside. However, it's mostly used to describe someone who has no personal life and spends their time online/indoors.

While the term was popular among the internet's 'meme' culture, it only found its way to the Metaverse during Chapter 2 Season 8. By now, readers must be wondering as to what happened? Well, it all started with the dream of reaching level 1,000 on the Battle Pass.

The level 1,000 Fortnite dream and the 'touch grass meme'

A YouTuber and content creator who goes by the name of RAGES REVENGE quite literally broke Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 8. On November 3, 2021, he managed to reach level 1,000 on the Battle Pass.

HYPEX @HYPEX RAGES REVENGE ( @YTRAGESREVENGE ) is now the first ever legit level 1,000. There's no levels after that, it's the limit! RAGES REVENGE (@YTRAGESREVENGE) is now the first ever legit level 1,000. There's no levels after that, it's the limit! https://t.co/9XmEzMVZnn

This was not only the highest Battle Pass level of the season or chapter, but in fact the entire timeline of the game. He was the first player to achieve this goal and the community at large applauded him for the effort.

Even though Epic Games did not recognize it as an official record, the community unanimously did. Unfortunately, there were those who thought that this entire achievement had no value and soon the phrase 'touch grass' began popping up on Twitter.

Given that most players barely managed to reach level 200 of the Battle Pass, for many within the community, reaching level 1,000 was excessive. Since no additional rewards can be claimed, the entire process has no value.

Furthermore, according to RAGES REVENGE, he played many hours a day. His longest session was about 22 hours long. Owing to these facts, a lot of 'trolls and haters' began asking him to go 'touch grass.'

Squidy @SquidyPyro @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX @FNCreate @FortniteGame As the creator of Touch Grass Simulator, I'm actually trying to make it a quality game. Yeah, the subject is a joke, but it is an actual simulator @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX @FNCreate @FortniteGame As the creator of Touch Grass Simulator, I'm actually trying to make it a quality game. Yeah, the subject is a joke, but it is an actual simulator https://t.co/AGEN8WEJ2A

Things escalated so quickly that someone even created a 'Touch Grass Simulator' custom map. However, the YouTuber laughed at it all and took it in his stride. Here's what he said:

"Guys, I want to post this for everyone who told me to touch grass. With the help of Epic Games, we can all touch grass. By the way this is real, I played it lol."

Although the 'go touch grass' joke has died out, with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 around the corner, it may very well be back again. With the possibility of creating and breaking records with each passing season, many players may once more decide to stay indoors.

