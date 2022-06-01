The Mecha in Fortnite has a secret Iron Man feature in the suit, find leakers

coo

The Mecha in Fortnite has officially arrived. It has been teased for a long time, with The Seven slowly rebuilding it to hopefully push back the Imagined Order. Yesterday, the fourth and presumably final stage of the lobby screen was updated, showing that they had finished the Mecha and were ready to mobilize it.

The timing for that could not have been better. The June Crew Pack for Fortnite was revealed to be the Mecha itself. A repaint of the Mecha Team Leader would otherwise be considered a poor Crew skin, but this fits right into the narrative at hand.

Now you can wield the heart of the Mecha Strike Commander in the June Crew Pack– available now! You’ve seen it fall and rise from the ashes.Now you can wield the heart of the Mecha Strike Commander in the June Crew Pack– available now! https://t.co/hIANWKayHW

Thanks to the skin being released, players have been able to get a really good look at all parts of it. It's a great skin, but leakers may have uncovered something that makes it even better.

Fortnite leakers may have discovered Iron Man nod in new Mecha Strike Commander skin

The Mecha Team Leader was a huge part of the storyline in the latter seasons of Chapter 1. It was first introduced in Season 9 as part of the Final Showdown Set, which is appropriate for what happened to it in the storyline.

Since The Seven have decided to resurrect it, it ties the current storyline in nicely with the old one. Yes, everything does loosely connect, but this part of the storyline is a direct tie to a previous one, which does not happen all that often.

Leakers got a good look at the skin and decided to move around some pieces and take it apart. They may have found another connection to another part of the storyline.

When they removed the initial chest piece, they uncovered what looked like it the Mecha's heart. Owing to its placement and looks, the feature may just be a nod to another popular Fortnite character. Iron Man was a big part of the storyline in Chapter 2 Season 4, and this heart looks exactly like his arc reactor.

In the Marvel universe, Iron Man's reactor keeps shrapnel from moving into his heart. It is also a tremendous weapon and a part of his many suits.

However, the Mecha's new heart will most likely not serve the same purpose. Though it was in a serious battle, it is unlikely that this new arc reactor heart is the one thing sustaining him.

Iron Man (Image via Epic Games)

However, it could be a weapon. Iron Man has often fired repulsor blasts from his reactor, so it stands to reason that the Mecha could do the same, although the chest piece does stand in the way.

It's unclear why Epic Games developers would add this to the skin. Sure, the Mecha could have a heart, but unless leakers took apart the Fortnite skin piece by piece, no one would have ever seen it.

It could just be a fun Easter egg, but it could also be a nice way to connect storyline threads and keep everything a little more cohesive.

