The two oldest Fortnite items are not the ones you would imagine

Fortnite has a system wherein items and weapons are rotated on a seasonal basis. For the most part, this pertains to specific things that are tailored to the ongoing storyline. A good example of this would be Alien Nanites. They were specific to Chapter 2 Season 7 when the Kymera invaded and were vaulted as soon as the season ended.

Despite so many items and weapons being rotated in and out of the game over the years, two have remained since the beginning. They are truly "OG '' items in their own right and have a fan-following of their own. While most would consider these to be some kind of weapon, it's quite the opposite. The two items in question are the Shield Potion and Small Shield Potion.

They were added to the game during the pre-season and Chapter 1 Season 2 respectfully and have never been vaulted. They have been healing players en masse for nearly six years now. While they are basic in nature, the game would not be the same without them.

The Fortnite community has nothing but love for the Shield Potion and Small Shield Potion

The aforementioned items have been part and parcel of the Battle Royale experience for nearly six years now. While everything around them has changed - from graphics to mechanics and the game itself to a large extent, they have remained the same. They function the same as they did during the pre-season.

Small Shield Potions restore 25 shield-points, while Shield Potions restore 50 shield-points. When used in the right combination with each other, players can rapidly max-out their shield-points at the start of a match. Unlike more fancier healing items such as Slap Splash or Chug Splash, these can be found quite literally anywhere on the island.

They are essentially the equivalent of Rattata from Pokemon in Fortnite and perhaps this is why they are so loved by the community. Here's what a few fans have to say about these humble healing items in-game, how they have evolved over the years, and some friendly banter tossed into the mix:

While most users agree that both the items are essential for gameplay, one took out the time to explain why exactly they are needed. According to StarGuardianDrew, vaulting either one of these items would ruin the whole purpose of shields. Since players have grown accustomed to using them to restore/replenish shield-points, they have to an extent become irreplaceable:

That being said, while many shield-related items will come and go as the storyline and seasons progress, the Shield Potion and Small Shield Potion are here to stay. On that note, while these two items are timeless when it comes to shield-points they are the only ones that have never been vaulted in-game.

Bandages and Med Kits are "OG" items in their own right in Fortnite

Bandages and Med Kits have been around since Fortnite's pre-season. Of all the hit-point restoring items in-game, these two have stood the test of time. Much like Shield Potions and Small Shield Potions, they too can be found all over the island with relative ease. While other fancier healing items such as Med-Mist and Chug Splash are better in a true sense, due to them being rare, Bandages and Med Kits are still in style.

That said, given that they have stood the test of time and have become staples in the Fortnite community, Epic Games will never remove them (hopefully). If all goes well, in the next couple of years, players will be celebrating a decade of having these items in-game. It will be interesting to see if their functionality and mechanics are tweaked moving forward.