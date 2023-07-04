Slap Juice was a great addition to the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 4. When consumed, this item gives players unlimited stamina for a few seconds. Those using the Soaring Sprints Reality Augment could leverage this ability to keep running and jumping to cover great distances. With the advent of Chapter 4 Season 3 and the Jungle biome, Epic Games has decided to upgrade the Slap Juice and add in Slap Splash.

In theory, these will work similar to Chug Splashes that are in the loot pool. Instead of being used to primarily heal/restore shield/hit-points, they will be used to grant the Slap Effect to all players in a small radius. It will be interesting to see how this item benefits Duos, Trios, and Squads. Having said that, here's where to find Slap Splashes on the island.

Here's where to find Slap Splash in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey ‍♂️ Leaked Slap Splash Item Info ‍♂️

YouTube Video:



Rare Version:

Max Stack: 6 Per Slot

Slap Duration: 30 Seconds

Healing Given: 15 HP/Shield

Found in: Coolers, Hot Spot Drones, POI Banner Claims, Display Case

Drops in: Stacks of 2



Exotic Version:

Max… ‍♂️ Leaked Slap Splash Item Info‍♂️YouTube Video: youtu.be/Dzj6xi1HpZg Rare Version:Max Stack: 6 Per SlotSlap Duration: 30 SecondsHealing Given: 15 HP/ShieldFound in: Coolers, Hot Spot Drones, POI Banner Claims, Display CaseDrops in: Stacks of 2Exotic Version:Max… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🏃‍♂️ Leaked Slap Splash Item Info 🏃‍♂️ 🔗 YouTube Video: youtu.be/Dzj6xi1HpZgRare Version:Max Stack: 6 Per SlotSlap Duration: 30 SecondsHealing Given: 15 HP/ShieldFound in: Coolers, Hot Spot Drones, POI Banner Claims, Display CaseDrops in: Stacks of 2Exotic Version:Max… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2CwbsJpBP3

According to leakers/data-miners, there are two rarities of Slap Splash that will be added to the game - Rare and Exotic. The Rare one will be found Chests, Drones, Coolers, and by claiming Capture Points. The Exotic one will be found in Display Cases and Llamas. They may also be sold by NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Given that they are of different rarities, their stats are slightly different as well.

While both Rare and Exotic will have a max stack of six, the Slap Effect will vary. The former will provide 30 seconds worth of Slap Effect, while the latter will provide 60 seconds. It's a huge difference and will allow players to Sprint uninterrupted for a minute non-stop. This is a massive game-changer in combat situations or for long rotations.

That's not the only difference, the healing factor is massively affected as well depending on the rarity. The Rare variant replenishes 15 shield/hit-points, while the Exotic variant replenishes 30 shield/hit-points. While the Exotic version is more powerful, finding it will not be easy. For this reason, the Rare version will be the one that will be more commonly used.

Will the Slap Splash replace Slap Juice in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

While the Slap Splash is definitely an upgrade, it will not completely replace Slap Juice in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Given that they are more commonly found in the process of looting, they will remain the staple go-to mobility item for the most part. Unless there is a surplus of Slap Splashes, players will stick to Slap Juice.

Nevertheless, having Slap Splashes added to the loot pool will change the meta a bit when it comes to healing and rotation. This will be especially true when entire Squads can gain the Slap Effect at once. It will make rotating and covering long distances as a group more streamlined. Slap Splashes should go live alongside the Summer Escape Event.

Poll : 0 votes