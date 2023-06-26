Fortnite update v25.11 early patch notes: Summer Escape Event, Explosive Repeater, Purradise Meowscles, and more

The second update (v25.11) of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will live on June 27, 2023. According to leakers/data-miners, this update will be dedicated to the Summer Escape Event. Most of the files in this update will be related to the event. These include map changes, new Outfits/Skins, and Challenges/Quests. But that's not all that's speculated to be coming in this update.

It seems that Ice Creams will be unvaulted and the Explosive Repeater will be added to the loot pool. New Outfits/Skins will also be added to the Item Shop and Purradise Meowscles will become attainable by Battle Pass holders.

Fortnite update v25.11 early patch notes: New content and changes

1) Summer Escape Event

The v25.11 ICYMI: Epic Games will be on their well earned Summer break from July 3rd until July 17thThe v25.11 #Fortnite update releases in two days, and will include the “Summer Escape” event, which will feature a lot of content to keep us covered! ICYMI: Epic Games will be on their well earned Summer break from July 3rd until July 17th ☀️ The v25.11 #Fortnite update releases in two days, and will include the “Summer Escape” event, which will feature a lot of content to keep us covered! https://t.co/pWHz6Op7U2

According to leakers/data-miners, the Fortnite update v25.11 will be used to add the files related to the Summer Escape Event to the game. However, as per speculation, the event itself will not start until July 4, 2023. Although there is slight delay between the update and in-game implementation, the gap is not that long.

Having said that, there's a lot of content that will be added in during this time period. Challenges/Quests that are part of the Summer Escape Event will go live. Completing them will likely reward players with cosmetics items as well as experience points. But that's not all that will take place during the Summer Escape Event.

2) Map Changes

As showcased by leakers during the last major Fortnite update v25.10, the island will undergo changes. Assets and elements representing the summertime vibe will be added in. Based on the leaks showcased thus far, the newly added jungle biome is going to be the epicenter for the Summer Escape Event.

Graffiti will adorn the sides of the waterfalls, floating pool chairs will be added to the waterbody, and pool decks will be revamped. That being said, the mud and thick tropical flora will not be going anywhere. They will remain as is until the end of Chapter 4 Season 3.

3) New Outfits/Skins

- Summer Erisa

- New versions of Lexa and Cozy Chomps

- Summer Chaos Agent

- Lumi Black Knight

- 2 Summer wraps

Skin codenames:



- RoosterMelt

- GalaxyLevel

- HighMotion

- SnakeCrest

- FrozenReality



#Fortnite Possible summer & upcoming cosmetics:- Summer Erisa- New versions of Lexa and Cozy Chomps- Summer Chaos Agent- Lumi Black Knight- 2 Summer wraps- Hibiscus ContrailSkin codenames:- RoosterMelt- GalaxyLevel- HighMotion- SnakeCrest- FrozenReality Possible summer & upcoming cosmetics:- Summer Erisa- New versions of Lexa and Cozy Chomps- Summer Chaos Agent- Lumi Black Knight- 2 Summer wraps- Hibiscus ContrailSkin codenames: - RoosterMelt- GalaxyLevel- HighMotion- SnakeCrest- FrozenReality#Fortnite https://t.co/NE1umzhGyc

According to leakers/data-miners, a plethora of new Outfits/Skins alongside other cosmetics will be added to the Item Shop during the Summer Escape Event. They will be available for the duration of the event more than likely. Some of the expected Outfits/Skins are Summer Erisa, and Chaos Agent.

4) Ice Cream (Unvault) and Explosive Repeater

#Fortnite The Explosive Repeater should release next week, as it is apart of the Week 4 quests that release next week The Explosive Repeater should release next week, as it is apart of the Week 4 quests that release next week#Fortnite https://t.co/2YupwjCrov

With the Summer Escape Event heating things up, Epic Games will be unvaulted Ice Creams for the occasion. These are consumables that can be used to recover hit-points and grant the user a variety of temporary buffs. Alongside Ice Creams, a new weapon called the Explosive Repeater will be added to the loot pool as well. As showcased in the trailer, the weapon fires a single explosive shot.

5) July Crew Pack

Unlike the previous 3 months, we don’t know who it will be, so take your best guesses in the replies! 🤔 The July #Fortnite Crew Pack *SHOULD* be revealed in the next few days.Unlike the previous 3 months, we don’t know who it will be, so take your best guesses in the replies! 🤔 The July #Fortnite Crew Pack *SHOULD* be revealed in the next few days. Unlike the previous 3 months, we don’t know who it will be, so take your best guesses in the replies! 🤔 https://t.co/e5xO1BuLqW

Despite the major Fortnite update v25.10 being released last week, leakers/data-miners do not have the slightest clue about the upcoming July Crew Pack. While some speculations suggest a member of The Unseen will be the next Outfit, in reality, it could be anyone at this point of time.

6) Purradise Meowscles Unlock

Wenso @Wensoing Purradise Meowscles will also be releasing during this update, most likely on July 4th, since Epic loves changing around bonus Skin release dates Purradise Meowscles will also be releasing during this update, most likely on July 4th, since Epic loves changing around bonus Skin release dates https://t.co/TPG6pw4AAW

Meowscles is one of the most-loved characters in the metaverse. Ever since being showcased alongside Midas in Chapter 2, he shot to fame. Given his popularity, a brand new iteration of the character is being added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 via the Battle Pass. The Challenges associated with the Outfit will likely go live on July 4, 2023 as per information obtained by leakers/data-miners.

