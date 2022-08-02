The unexplored history of Fortnite's giant chair

Mega-structures in Fortnite are not an uncommon sight. From the illustrious Tilted Towers POI to the Mighty Monument, these works of art have delighted loopers in-game. They stand testament to developers' creativity and effort in creating the metaverse. However, some of them are more unique than others.

At the start of Chapter 3 Season 3, a familiar yet outlandish mega-structure was added to the map. It's not the first time it's been seen in-game, but given how long ago it was last seen, hardly anyone remembers what exactly it is. The structure discussed here is none other than the unnamed giant chair.

What would Fortnite be without giant chairs?

Giant chair is not new in Fortnite. It was first spotted in Chapter 1 on the Athena Island map. It was located north of the Flush Factory and was created out of wood. As with most chairs, this one did nothing out of the ordinary.

Players can build a ramp to the structure and spend some time on a giant chair or tear it down for material. For most players, it was just another gimmick on the island. However, in Chapter 1 Season 7, the giant chair turned into a giant sled to keep up with the Christmas theme. That being said, it still did nothing out of the ordinary.

In Season 9 of Chapter 1, the giant chair changed into a giant rocket to keep up with the theme. The material used was also changed from wood to metal. This was the last time the chair/rocket would be seen on the island as it got sucked into the Black Hole during the Season X live event.

After being vaulted for the entirety of Chapter 2 and the first two seasons of Fortnite Chapter 3, the giant chair is finally back on the island. Although it looks a bit different due to it being covered in bloom vines, it's still the same old chair from the good old days.

While some would question why the giant chair has suddenly returned, it makes perfect sense given the Reality Tree. With it being able to change the reality of different POIs on a whim, it can be agreed upon that it's powerful enough to rift in a mere chair.

Given how history in Fortnite tends to repeat, the giant chair may become a sled for Christmas. Although it'll be non-functional, it will still make for a very amusing attraction on the island. The inspiration behind the giant chair in-game comes from a real-life attraction.

Giant furniture used to advertise business

Similar to how Epic Games added a giant chair to Fortnite as a gimmick, their real-life counterparts served the same purpose. A photograph taken in 2003 showcased horses standing in a meadow beneath oversized furniture, which included a table and chair.

While the story behind the photograph was warped out of proportion, the image became a staple in online pop culture. Given how Epic takes inspiration from real-life props and events, they likely got the idea for the giant chair from this photograph.

Furthermore, since it was added at the very beginning of Chapter 1, it cannot be argued that it was connected to the storyline or events unfolding on the island. It was merely a prop and added some flavor to the map, but most of all, it allowed loopers to sit on overgrown furniture and take screenshots.

