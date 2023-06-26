"They look like uncommon Fortnite skins": Kanye & his wife trolled for latest outfit

The Fortnite community often compares real-world outfits to those found in-game. While, at times, the comparisons are rather awe-inspiring, other times, they tend to become the butt of a joke. One such incident occurred on June 22, 2023, wherein Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were spotted and photographed in Japan. Suffice it to say their outfits caught the game community's attention.

Posted by a Twitter user called Ovrnundr, the picture shows the couple posing for the paparazzi while sitting down. In the image, Kanye can be seen wearing what appears to be a t-shirt and track pants, while his wife seems to be wearing a red jumpsuit. While this may be in-trend fashion apparel, the Fortnite community has seen them as Uncommon Outfits.

While the original post on Twitter garnered attention, things really took off when it was reshared by a user named ComicaIBigSpoon. Given the battle royale game's popularity, players and fans flocked to the image, which has since been viewed over five million times. Over 130,000 users have liked it. However, that's just the tip of the interaction iceberg.

Fortnite Community takes a hilarious dig at Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Comical @ComicaIBigSpoon Ovrnundr @Ovrnundr Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori in Japan today Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori in Japan today https://t.co/hswQ37tl7t they look like uncommon fortnite skins twitter.com/Ovrnundr/statu… they look like uncommon fortnite skins twitter.com/Ovrnundr/statu…

After the tweet was reshared, fans wasted no time trolling the couple's picture. While some spoke their mind and typed out contextual references to their outfits, others shared images that reference what they had on. Here's what a few users had to say:

Randomgamer69 @Randomgamer692



And idek what Kanye is supposed to be ingame @ComicaIBigSpoon Naw man she looks like someone's superhero setupAnd idek what Kanye is supposed to be ingame @ComicaIBigSpoon Naw man she looks like someone's superhero setupAnd idek what Kanye is supposed to be ingame

Kythytil @kythytil @ComicaIBigSpoon She looks like the evil scientist from doom 2016 @ComicaIBigSpoon She looks like the evil scientist from doom 2016

One user compared the jumpsuit worn by Bianca Censori to the superhero outfits available in-game. Another user stated that she looks like the Evil Scientist (Olivia Pierce) from Doom 2016. The trolling continued:

eggplant @eggploont

(right one can be customized to wear full red) @ComicaIBigSpoon found them(right one can be customized to wear full red) @ComicaIBigSpoon found them(right one can be customized to wear full red) https://t.co/zeZmVT89uR

One user compared Kanye West and Bianca Censori's outfits to the now-banned Balenciaga outfits. Another user compared them to Knockout and Dynamo Dancer. Here are a few more reactions:

dan 🇨🇿 @mdclmlds @ComicaIBigSpoon why do the richest people willingly choose the worst clothing @ComicaIBigSpoon why do the richest people willingly choose the worst clothing

novvon @novvon3 @ComicaIBigSpoon @hrgjblv why’d she dressed like an elf on the shelf @ComicaIBigSpoon @hrgjblv why’d she dressed like an elf on the shelf

FEBER @Asbi70696384 on a tryhard skin @ComicaIBigSpoon My 800 vbuckson a tryhard skin @ComicaIBigSpoon My 800 vbucks 😭 on a tryhard skin

ShadySal @ShadySal @ComicaIBigSpoon two new $5 vbuck skin bundles just dropped @ComicaIBigSpoon two new $5 vbuck skin bundles just dropped

Despite the overwhelming trolling and somewhat negative comments, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have yet to respond to them. However, given that they are not associated with Fortnite or Epic Games in any way, that seems unlikely.

On a side note, any chance of a collaboration with the rapper appears unlikely.

Given the controversial statements made by Kanye West in the past, Epic Games will likely not risk being associated with him. Nevertheless, since he was spotted wearing what looks like an Uncommon Outfit, players can pretend it is Kanye West and use it in-game. If enough players do so, the trend should catch on in Fortnite.

