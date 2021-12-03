Top 10 POIs we may get to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 is right around the corner. Tomorrow, players and characters will face off with the Cube Queen, as the fate of the island hangs in the balance. This could very well be the end of the island as players know it.
It underwent significant changes at the onset of Chapter 2, but this is poised to be even bigger than that. Here are 10 POIs that might make it to the next chapter.
POIs potentially coming in Fortnite Chapter 3
10) Pyramid POI
The Convergence appeared in the middle of the island and the middle of the season. It began slowly turning into a pyramid, as was leaked in the previous season. If anything makes it to the next chapter, it'll be this POI.
9) Pleasant Park
Pleasant has been around since the beginning, so it stands to reason that it'll stick around through The End. Pleasant Park may never leave the island.
8) Risky Reels
Risky Reels was a POI, then it became a landmark. Now, it's been rumored to return based on a concept map that is allegedly inspired by the actual blueprints.
7) Pirate Ship
The Pirate Ship from Chapter 1 was seen floating inside the mothership in Chapter 2 Season 7. That sparked rumors, which might end up coming true.
6) Lucky Landing
The same leak points to several other old POIs that might return, including Lucky Landing.
5) Butter Barn
Butter Barn was also inside the mothership, so there's a good chance it returns to the island once more.
4) Retail Row
Retail Row is another holdover from Chapter 1 that's still present, so it would come as a shock to nobody to see it after the end of Chapter 2.
3) Snow POI
Since it will be WinterFest for the beginning of this season, a snow-covered POI is extremely likely. Slippery Slopes might even make a return.
2) Tilted Towers
Rumors have swirled for a long time about certain Chapter 1 POIs returning, but Tilted Towers has been teased several times. If any Chapter 1 POI makes a return, it'll be Tilted.
1) Mythological POI
The map is reportedly going to be named "Artemis", so a mythological theme is not out of the question. In fact, there might end up being something mythological all over the new Fortnite map.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Which of these would make the best addition to Fortnite Chapter 3?