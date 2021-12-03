Top 10 POIs we may get to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 is right around the corner. Tomorrow, players and characters will face off with the Cube Queen, as the fate of the island hangs in the balance. This could very well be the end of the island as players know it.

It underwent significant changes at the onset of Chapter 2, but this is poised to be even bigger than that. Here are 10 POIs that might make it to the next chapter.

POIs potentially coming in Fortnite Chapter 3

10) Pyramid POI

The Convergence appeared in the middle of the island and the middle of the season. It began slowly turning into a pyramid, as was leaked in the previous season. If anything makes it to the next chapter, it'll be this POI.

The Pyramid is likely to stay over until next chapter (Image via Epic Games)

9) Pleasant Park

Pleasant has been around since the beginning, so it stands to reason that it'll stick around through The End. Pleasant Park may never leave the island.

Pleasant Park has never left the game (Image via Epic Games)

8) Risky Reels

Risky Reels was a POI, then it became a landmark. Now, it's been rumored to return based on a concept map that is allegedly inspired by the actual blueprints.

7) Pirate Ship

The Pirate Ship from Chapter 1 was seen floating inside the mothership in Chapter 2 Season 7. That sparked rumors, which might end up coming true.

EDMIRE @EDMIRE2k Chapter 3 POIs - a hint



Think back to the mothership and the things that were floating inside before it starting abducting things. Chapter 3 POIs - a hintThink back to the mothership and the things that were floating inside before it starting abducting things.

6) Lucky Landing

The same leak points to several other old POIs that might return, including Lucky Landing.

aditya @ind_investor @EDMIRE2k Lucky Landing , catty, butter barn, sunny steps, pirate ship. So the last reality was abducting pois from the flipside map 🙄🙄 @EDMIRE2k Lucky Landing , catty, butter barn, sunny steps, pirate ship. So the last reality was abducting pois from the flipside map 🙄🙄

5) Butter Barn

Butter Barn was also inside the mothership, so there's a good chance it returns to the island once more.

The Butter Barn may make a return (Image via Epic Games)

4) Retail Row

Retail Row is another holdover from Chapter 1 that's still present, so it would come as a shock to nobody to see it after the end of Chapter 2.

Retail Row is very likely to stick around (Image via Epic Games)

3) Snow POI

Since it will be WinterFest for the beginning of this season, a snow-covered POI is extremely likely. Slippery Slopes might even make a return.

Snow covered locations are likely for WinterFest (Image via Epic Games)

2) Tilted Towers

Rumors have swirled for a long time about certain Chapter 1 POIs returning, but Tilted Towers has been teased several times. If any Chapter 1 POI makes a return, it'll be Tilted.

Pizza Hut Gaming @pizzahutgaming It's been 942 days since we last landed Tilted Towers 😢 It's been 942 days since we last landed Tilted Towers 😢 https://t.co/SMVkoHtqNa

1) Mythological POI

The map is reportedly going to be named "Artemis", so a mythological theme is not out of the question. In fact, there might end up being something mythological all over the new Fortnite map.

Fortnite Leaks @Fortnite_4LEAKS Fortnite chapter 3. Map Code name Artemis



:IMAGE

This is a good picture look and this is a good map concept or it’s really is nobody knows but this is a really good showing photo Fortnite chapter 3. Map Code name Artemis :IMAGE This is a good picture look and this is a good map concept or it’s really is nobody knows but this is a really good showing photo https://t.co/Obc6iy7yvT

Which of these would make the best addition to Fortnite Chapter 3?

