Top 4 best loadouts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 

With the all-new 'Seven' themed loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 3, players will have an abundance of weapons to choose from. However, mastering them in combat will take some time.

While all weapons are useful in certain situations, only a handful will suit every occasion. With each player having a diverse playstyle, knowing which ones to pick will make the difference.

Loopers can try out these loadouts in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) Close-range combat

Shotguns are no longer a viable option in close-range combat. While they do decent damage, they cannot change the tide of a gunfight drastically. This being the case, players are better off using the new Sidearm pistol.

The weapon offers first-shot accuracy and has low recoil. Even newcomers to Fortnite Chapter 3 can master this weapon with ease. Although headshots do more damage, body shots will be enough to take down an opponent swiftly.

A good combination would be the Auto shotgun in conjunction with the pistol. Despite its low damage, it's faster to switch weapons than wait to reload. A few rounds should be enough to eliminate injured opponents.

2) Long-range specialist

For Fortnite players who love long-range gunfights, the Hunter bolt-action sniper is the perfect weapon for the job. It offers a great range and has an x2 multiplier for headshots.

Sadly, a headshot will not grant an instant elimination if the opponent has full shields and HP. However, players can always take another shot to seal the deal with three rounds in the magazine.

Those looking for a bit more power can purchase the Boom sniper rifle. It can be bought for 600 gold bars from Lt. John Llama, located at Llama Homestead. It deals an initial 10 damage, followed by an explosion which causes 180 damage to opponents.

3) Spray and pray

With Fortnite Chapter 3's 'meta' shifting in favor of SMGs and ARs, the 'spray and pray' technique is back in fashion. In conjunction with the MK-Seven assault rifle, the Stinger SMG can shred builds in seconds.

This gun combination is perfect for players who enjoy fast-paced gunfights. Most opponents will run out of material halfway through the fight if constant pressure is applied.

While the Stinger SMG is good for close-mid range targets, the MK-Seven assault rifle has a decent range. However, controlling the recoil of both the weapons will take some getting used to in-game.

4) Mix and match

For beginners new to the game, the best loadout would be anything that's Epic tier and beyond. Anything powerful will work since combat strategy and other intricate details are still relatively new.

Nevertheless, the MK-Seven assault rifle is the best weapon of choice. Having a first-person view while scoped-in will help players slowly adjust to the more advanced mechanics of Fortnite.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha

LIVE POLL Q. Should the MK-Seven Assault Rifle be nerfed? Yes, please! No, it's great against builds! 0 votes so far