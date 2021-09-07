Top 5 most disliked Fortnite videos ever

Some Fortnite videos have suffered getting 'dislike-bombed' on YouTube. There are a few videos that have been hated by fans so much that they have thousands of dislikes on the video-sharing platform.

Ranging from dance videos to reaction videos, some Fortnite videos have been utterly disappointing. Whether these videos are straight-up cringeworthy or just have bad content, these are certainly the worst Fortnite videos ever.

Worst Fortnite videos of all time

5) Fortnite Dance Mystery Wheel Challenge

The vlogging channel 'Eh Bee Family' decided to join in on the Fortnite Dance trend and make a IRL mystery wheel challenge video. The video, from the channel with 9.3 million subscribers on YouTube, became extremely viral and currently has over 46 million views.

Unfortunately, with millions of views came thousands of dislikes. Eh Bee Family had the misfortune of making one of the most disliked Fortnite videos of all time with their 'Fortnite Dance Mystery Wheel Challenge' video having 103,000 dislikes.

4) Fortnite and Chill

The music video from popular YouTuber RiceGum has 118,000 dislikes on the video-sharing platform, with a mere 9.8 million views. It has one of the worst dislikes to view ratios as compared to other videos on this list.

RiceGum has a history of producing popular diss tracks but his Fortnite and Chill music videos failed to impress as much as his other music videos.

3) Fortnite Dance Challenge - In Real Life

Eh Bee Family's popularity has certainly come with a lot of disadvantages as they have the misfortune of appearing on this list twice. Yet another Fortnite dance challenge video from the channel has 131,000 dislikes, even though it has over 98 million views.

2) Forcing Tfue to buy a skin

MrTop5 made a video about donating to Tfue and trying to get him to buy a skin in Fortnite after he pledged not to give Epic Games any money due to the developers banning him. The video had a clickbait title saying 'Ninja Forces Tfue to buy a skin in Fortnite' and fans did not like the humor.

The video has now been removed but last we checked it had over 120,000 dislikes and could have easily touched 150,000 if it was still up on the platform.

1) Fortnite Anthem - Danny P

RiceGum might have made a genuine effort at producing a music video, but Danny P took it to a whole new level with his Fortnite anthem. The music video with 11 million views on YouTube is out of this world and certainly a must-watch for all fans of the battle royale game.

Fans ended up hating the music video so much that it has more dislikes than likes. With 263,000 dislikes, the Fortnite Anthem is the most disliked video related to the game of all time.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

