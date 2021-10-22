Top 5 Fortnite characters who could beat Naruto

Naruto hasn't yet arrived in Fortnite, but it seems like his inclusion is inevitable. He was supposed to be coming this season, but his future in the game remains to be seen.

However, when he does arrive, he'll become one of the most powerful characters in Fortnite, so only a few others could face him in battle. Here are five that arguably could defeat Naruto in Fortnite.

Five characters who could compete with Naruto in Fortnite

5. Ragnarok

In Norse mythology (and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Ragnarok is a world-ending phenomenon, so it's safe to say he's pretty powerful. Naruto is, too, but world-ending is something not many people can say about themselves. Ragnarok might destroy the entire world, which includes Naruto.

4. Dark Jonesy

Dark Jonesy absorbed the power of Kevin the Cube, which is a reality-shifting cube. With those powers, there aren't a lot of other Fortnite characters who could stand in his way. He's harmlessly wandering around Steamy Stacks right now, but if he wanted to he could beat a lot of other characters, and that probably includes Naruto.

3. Superman

Superman is the most powerful person in DC Comics and Fortnite, thanks to him being last season's extra battle pass skin. His fight with Naruto would be an epic battle for the ages, but there aren't many people that can take Superman on and have an advantage, Naruto included.

They may end up killing each other, but Superman definitely has a really good chance of beating Naruto.

There aren't many Fortnite characters who can beat Superman, Naruto included. Image via Epic Games

2. Galaxy

This character has the power of literal galaxies within, so not many other characters can rival that level of power. Within Fortnite, Galaxy is one of the most powerful characters, so even if Naruto arrives at full power, it's going to be tough to see him beating Galaxy, though the vast majority of characters pale in comparison to Naruto.

Galaxy holds the power of literal universes, which is a ton of power. Image via Epic Games

1. Thanos

Thanos is probably the most powerful character from Marvel in Fortnite, so it's a safe bet that he'll give Naruto the toughest battle. If he has the Infinity Gauntlet, there's not much Naruto can do about it and he'd likely lose. Thanos doesn't lose to many characters, so Naruto would have a lot of difficulty with him.

Thanos with the Gauntlet is an intensely powerful character. Image via Epic Games

Could any of these characters actually beat Naruto one on one? Or is he just too powerful?

Note: These are the opinions of the writer.

