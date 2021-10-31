Top 5 Fortnite characters who would be a better host for Venom than Eddie Brock

Eddie Brock and Venom arrived in Fortnite a short while ago. It's speculated that the duo came to face Carnage in combat. With the symbiote canisters finally gone from the island, it's safe to assume the fight is over.

To control a symbiote, one must be strong-minded. While Eddie no doubt fits the description, there are others out there within the Metaverse who are stronger. Given the chance, Venom would gladly jump ship and latch on to one of these new hosts.

Five Fortnite characters who could entice Venom into leaving Eddie

5) Jules - "Engineering perfection with a mysterious twist."

Jules refused to live in the shadow of her father, Midas. Rather than live off his name, she decided to build a life for herself. Although it's rumored that she secretly works for the IO, there is no concrete evidence. Given her wit and gray matter, Venom would gladly choose her as a host.

4) Meowscles - "Meow."

Strong, agile and loves eating fish. Meowscles is the perfect host for a symbiote who's forever hungry. Though they may have some disagreements about diet, their bond would be unbreakable.

3) Renegade Raider - "The original OG skin."

Considered by many as the most "OG" skin in Fortnite. Renegade Raider has seen it all. From Kevin's arrival to the black hole event and beyond. Given her experience and time spent in the loop, she would make the perfect host for a symbiote.

2) Brutus - "Ain't seen you around lately."

Brutus is not the typical "brawn with no brain" character. After the war between EGO and ALTER, his sole purpose was to work to the top of the Underworld. With experience in firearms and a no-nonsense attitude, he would make a powerful host.

With the water level in Grotto dropping, there are rumors of Brutus making a return to the island. Once paired with a symbiote, he would be unstoppable.

1) Agent Jones - "Look sharp, we're saving reality."

Betraying the Imagined Order, risking his own life to save reality and taking a beating from the Foundation, there isn't anything that Agent Jones can't or won't do to help others.

Despite Eddie Brock being a strong-minded host, Agent Jones would be the best option. He would probably allow Venom to eat some IO guards as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Would Venom ever leave Eddie Brock for a Fortnite character? Hard to say. Totally! 0 votes so far