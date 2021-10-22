Top 5 Fortnite characters who could easily defeat Venom

Venom and Carnage have taken over Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Although killing players with the Venom and Carnage skins might be easy in the game, players might have wondered which Fortnite characters can beat the Marvel anti-heroes.

Venom is essentially a parasite that takes over the mind and body of the host. The parasite can take different shapes and forms. It can withstand bullets and heavy hits. However, in Marvel comics, certain heroes have the capability of beating Venom in a fight, but can Fortnite characters achieve the same feat?

Venom essentially has three weaknesses. The parasite cannot handle excessive heat, sound manipulation, and psychological manipulation. Fortunately, Fortnite has plenty of characters who fit the bill and can win or even crush Venom in a fight.

Fortnite characters who can beat Venom in a fight

Fortnite has seen all kinds of characters. From tech geniuses to celestial and extraterrestrial characters, Venom might be weaker than a handful of characters from the battle royale game. However, here are 5 Fortnite characters who have a sure-shot chance at defeating Venom.

5) Lava Legends

Epic Games introduced the Lava Legends pack in the Fortnite item shop back in 2019. This included the Molten Valkyrie and Molten Battle Hound skin. Both of these characters are well versed in combat. In fact, Valkyrie is one of the strongest fighters in history.

Combined with their fighting prowess, these characters can dish out high amounts of heat since they are forged in lava. Venom will be no match for this Fortnite duo, who can neither withstand the heat nor is a match for them in combat.

4) Nightwitch

One of the easiest ways to defeat Venom is by mentally influencing the symbiote or its host. Nightwitch seems like the perfect candidate for the job. The Fortnite character is either a sorcerer of the highest order or is possessed by some energy which gives her the ability to control others.

A witch can certainly control all the faculties of the Venom symbiote, and the Fortnite Nightwitch will easily take him down.

3) Cyclo

Cyclo is a mechanical monstrosity built by Midas and forged in the storm. Part of the eye of the storm is inside Cyclo's helmet and is what powers his body. Naturally, Cyclo in Fortnite does possess enough power to take on Venom and has a shot at defeating him as well. He can channel the power from the storm and play with sounds and temperatures to make Venom go wild.

2) Dr. Slone

The IO agent has proved her capability by not only taking down a single enemy but a whole army of extraterrestrial creatures. She has all the necessary technology available at her disposal to turn up the volume to an ultrasonic level or make Venom melt.

The Marvel anti-hero is no match for this Fortnite protagonist. Since the last couple of seasons, Dr. Slone has been the saving grace for the island. No threat is too big for Slone, and Venom would never stand a chance in front of her.

1) Midas

Another tech genius who literally changed the course of the storm in the battle royale game can easily crush Venom. In fact, Midas in Fortnite has the capabilities to capture the symbiote and even perform experiments on him.

Unfortunately, while Carnage has arrived this season and Venom has returned, Midas is still missing. Although Shadow Midas is arriving in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players will still not witness Midas going against Venom anytime soon.

Venom might be a force to reckon with for many. However, given his weaknesses, he doesn't stand a chance against any of these Fortnite characters.

