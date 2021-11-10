Top 5 Fortnite collaborations players would love to see for Christmas 2021

Due to the Winterfest 2021 leaks, Fortnite players have sky-scraping expectations from the upcoming holiday season. From free rewards to winter-themed events, there's a lot that the community is looking forward to.

With new events come new collaborations in Fortnite, and WinterFest 2021 will be no exception. There are several franchises that Epic Games can work with this winter, and here are some of the biggest names that players would love to see for Christmas 2021.

Best Fortnite collaborations that should take place for Christmas 2021

5) Game of Thrones

One of the biggest elements of Christmas is winter, and the frosty season is equally pivotal in Game of Thrones. Interestingly, the first episode of the series was named "Winter Is Coming".

Chapter 3 leaks have already hinted at a Game of Thrones crossover this winter, and fans are eagerly hoping for it to be true.

4) The Grinch

Villains have always been the highlight of Fortnite, and players won't mind if The Grinch attempts to ruin their festive spirit during Christmas 2021.

The Grinch could become a Fortnite skin during Christmas 2021 (Image via YouTube/FRESH Movie Trailers)

The likes of Benedict Cumberbatch and Jim Carrey have played The Grinch over the years, which has significantly added to the fictional character's popularity.

3) Die Hard

Die Hard took place on Christmas Eve and is often considered one of the greatest Christmas films of all time.

Sacky @SackyWasTaken @OperationsFunky



flatfoot is obviously fortnite john mcclane



flatfoot released in winterfest



seems reasonable to me @vandtex die hard is considered a Christmas movieflatfoot is obviously fortnite john mcclaneflatfoot released in winterfestseems reasonable to me @OperationsFunky @vandtex die hard is considered a Christmas movieflatfoot is obviously fortnite john mcclaneflatfoot released in winterfestseems reasonable to me

A John McClane skin would be the perfect addition to the Fortnite Item Shop this winter. He not only has a history with Christmas Eve, but is also one of the most action-oriented characters ever.

2) Jack Skellington

Jack Skellington is an ideal portrayal of a spooky Christmas character. The main protagonist of the 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas is still remembered by fans.

Jack Skellington crossover might take place in Fortnite during Christmas 2021 (Image via Tim Burton)

Jack Skellington would make for a great Fortnite outfit as well because of the goofy design and winter theme.

1) Ice Age

The Ice Age franchise has several adorable characters such as Sid, Diego, Manfred, and Eli. While bringing animal skins to Fortnite will no doubt be a tough task for Epic Games, the developers can certainly incorporate them as costumes for other characters. Chomp Sr. is the best example of this.

Over the years, players have witnessed several remarkable animal skins in Fortnite such as Dire, Cluck, Chomp Sr. and more. The Ice Age characters would undoubtedly be a solid addition to this list.

As of now, Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite is full of chaos owing to the Cube Queen. The ultimate showdown between Dr. Slone and the Cube Queen is expected to take place soon, and it might lead to the beginning of Chapter 3.

