Top 5 Fortnite rip offs that are actually enjoyable

Ever since its release in 2017, Fortnite has continued to grow rapidly and has emerged as one of the most popular titles within the online gaming community. The unmatched success of Fortnite throughout the years has driven several game developers to develop games similar to it.

While some of these games have failed miserably, some of them stand out and are fun to play. At times, professional gamers have also tried them out. This article will reveal five such Fortnite rip-offs that are quite enjoyable for gamers.

Games that have been inspired by Fortnite

5) Cuisine Royale

A joke that became a game! This is the best way to describe Cuisine Royale and for proper reasons. This particular game was initially developed with some of the most absurd gaming mechanics, all in an attempt to take a dig at popular battle royale titles.

Even though it was released as an April Fools' joke, its extreme popularity definitely surprised everyone. Extreme in-game mechanics make it quite unique and it enjoys a special place in the gaming community.

4) Spellbreak

Replace weapons with magical spells and bingo! You've got yourself a game similar to Fortnite. The game's graphics and animation style closely resemble that of Fortnite and at first glance, it can be difficult to differentiate between the two. The game features several characters with different abilities and the spells are evenly spread across the fantasy-themed map.

Even though Spellbreak bears such a strong resemblance to Fortnite, it has certain unique properties which make it a fun to play title.

3) Creative Destruction

Out of all the games listed here, this particular title bears the most similarity to Fortnite. Everything from loot chests to building mechanisms, and even a Battle taxi, Creative Destruction is essentially a copy of Fortnite.

As if this was not enough, players have also reported that several locations in it resemble the ones in Fortnite. The reason behind this ridiculously similar copy is that some of the developers for this title used to work with Epic Games at one point in time.

Even though the game is an explicit clone of Epic's popular battle royale title, it is still quite fun to play and has a decent number of active gamers.

2) Radical Heights

Radical Heights was quite promising and had the qualities to become one of the most popular games on the circuit. However, the developers, who were also once a part of Epic Games, failed to deliver a fully optimized game.

It failed to make a mark on the community, even though professional gamers such as Shroud promoted it.

Since the development team consisted of ex Epic employees, the title had quite a lot of similarities with respect to gameplay, in-game items, and characters.

1) Realm Royale

The list is incomplete without including the most popular Fortnite rip off that has ever been developed. Realm Royale made a name for itself because of its unique abilities and not just being a close copy of Fortnite.

Also Read

From Battle Pass cosmetics to Battle Airships, Realm Royale packs almost all the good stuff Fortnite has to offer. There are quite a lot of similarities between the two gaming titles as well.

Even though Realm Royale has several similarities to Fortnite, the title also offers some of the most unique characteristics that have brought quite a lot of accolades from the gaming community.

Edited by Atul S

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far