Top 5 fun Fortnite items that need to return in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite is not always about severe gameplay and exhausting XP grinds. It is a game and offers several aspects for gamers to enjoy and relax. Developers regularly add new content to the game to keep gamers engaged in the loop.

Over the years, Epic has released tons of in-game items into Fortnite. Almost all of these have been quite enjoyable to play with. Several of these items have been vaulted by Epic and gamers ardently wish for their return.

Fortnite items that should return to the island in Chapter 2 Season 8

5) Surfboards

Surfboards have been featured in Fortnite on a number of occasions. The Surfboards were quite fun to use as they levitated and helped gamers rotate faster on the island.

The Surfboards were equipped with in-built boosts that was beneficial to escape the storm or an enemy. Deploying the surfboard also prevented gamers from receiving fall damage.

4) Balloon

Balloons are a fun-to-play item that was added to Fortnite back in Season 6. This item helped gamers with mobility and using them efficiently reduced the risk of having fall damage.

Gamers were eligible to attach three balloons at a time. Attaching up to two balloons would reduce the fall damage significantly, while attaching the third one caused gamers to go upwards.

The balloons remained only for a short duration of time to avoid biased results. This item is vulnerable to enemy bullets and can be easily destroyed with a single shot.

3) Boogie Bombs

Boogie Bombs had the opportunity to return to the island after it was up against the Combat Shotgun in the funding station tussle. However, gamers voted against it and it has not been vaulted.

The Boogie Bombs would be a perfect fit to return to Chapter 2 Season 8. This item, when deployed, compelled gamers to dance for five seconds. While dancing, gamers cannot build, move, and use their weapons, making them vulnerable for the time being.

2) Chiller Grenades

The Chiller Grenade was introduced in Fortnite Season 7 and it impacted the movement abilities of the target. Deploying this specific item in the game gave gamers the Frozen Feet effect.

The movement became unstable, but the velocity increased by several degrees. Gamers who used this throwable item in the game gained quite a lot of advantage over others.

1) Sneaky Snowman

The best way to hide from enemies and fool them is by taking up the appearance of a snowman with the help of the Sneaky Snowman consumable.

Gamers who consume this item will transform into a snowman that will appear harmless in normal vision. The Sneaky Snowman allows gamers to take 100 damage, after which the appearance breaks off.

Since winter is almost here, gamers hope Epic will release this item for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

