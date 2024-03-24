Top 5 landing locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has brought new map changes, with the Greek Mythology theme rampant in the POIs (Points of Interest) and landmarks added to the Island. With such drastic changes, it can be tricky to decide on a landing spot that works best for you since players have to consider multiple aspects when making such an important decision.

This article will break down the five best locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, allowing you to scout your next landing spot when jumping out of the Battle Bus in pursuit of your Victory Royale.

5 best landing locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

5) Snooty Steppes

Snooty Steppes (Image via Fortnite Tracker/X)

Snooty Steppes, despite losing Peter Griffin and his Society Medallion, can be a great spot for players to land and loot before heading into combat. With the structures in the POI housing up to 60 chests, there is no shortage of loot for players to collect and equip themselves with.

The location is quite remote, being near the edge on the south end of the map, so it is far away from the usually contested POIs, allowing you to steer clear of conflict while you are looting.

However, the location’s remote positioning can also be a downside for players since it can be difficult to outrun the storm from here. While vehicles are available in and around the POI, players sometimes have to cover great distances to get into the safe zone, causing traversal to take time away from looting and fighting players.

4) Brawler’s Battleground

Brawler’s Battleground (Image via Epic Games)

Brawler’s Battleground is an arena that is home to Ares, the Greek God of War, and is one of the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. While the POI location is definitely quite remote, being located in the southeastern part just below Mount Olympus, it can still be a great spot for players to start off their matches.

Not only is the POI filled to the brim with loot, but players can also challenge and defeat Ares to acquire Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle and the Aspect of Combat, a Medallion that gives a significant boost to ranged weapon damage.

While the POI is one of the lesser contested locations added in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, it still sees players land at it almost every game, primarily owing to the presence of the Mythic Warforged Assault Rifle as well as the location's close proximity to Mount Olympus.

3) The Underworld

The Underworld (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Home to the overseer of the souls of the Damned, Hades, the Underworld POI was one of the new locations introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, and it can be one of the most lucrative landing spots for players to consider.

With the presence of an abundance of chests as well as the River Styx waters that allow for quick traversal and exploration of the POI, players can quickly run around and loot what they can before engaging in battle with enemy players.

Players can also challenge and defeat the Hades Boss NPC to acquire Hades’ Harbinger SMG and the Aspect of Siphon, a Medallion that allows players to heal with every elimination. Additionally, Hades drops the Chains of Hades, a powerful melee weapon that can be used to damage players and pull loot towards them.

However, remember that The Underworld’s lucrative offerings make it a highly contested POI, so be ready to face enemies when landing here.

2) Mount Olympus

Mount Olympus (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Home to the Greek Gods, Mount Olympus is one of the largest POIs to ever be added to Fortnite, with the location’s size being comparable to Mega City from Chapter 4 Season 2.

The Mount Olympus POI is filled with not just regular chests but also God Chests or Olympus Chests that guarantee players good loot when searched.

Talking about Mount Olympus isn’t complete without mentioning Zeus, the King of the Gods, as a Boss NPC. This is one of the toughest PvE challenges players can take on in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Players will be rewarded handsomely for it, though, with Zeus granting them the Mythic Huntress DMR and the Aspect of Speed, allowing players to run faster and jump higher. And, of course, players can also acquire the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic from beating Zeus.

1) Grim Gate

Grim Gate (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Potentially the best location to land for players wanting to explore all the offerings of Chapter 5 Season 2 is Grim Gate, the entrance to the Underworld guarded by Cerberus, the guard dog of the Underworld in Greek Mythology. The POI is located close to the center of the map, which makes it extremely efficient when it comes to rotations. However, its main draw is the loot players can acquire.

Fighting and defeating the Cerberus Boss NPC can provide players with Cerberus’ Mythic Gatekeeper Shotgun, which is potentially the most powerful shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, as well as the Aspect of Agility, allowing players to use the Underworld Dash ability throughout the match.

Additionally, the POI becomes easy to traverse due to the abundance of the River Styx waters.

