Top 5 least used Fortnite skins in Chapter 2 Season 8

One of the most fascinating aspects of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is its varied skin collection. Gamers rarely stick to one cosmetic throughout the course of a season and try mixing their styles with skins from the past as well.

The vibrant collection feels great to look at and some might even spot a few rare cosmetics as well. Epic has released several skins since Fortnite began in 2017. Therefore, it is certain that some of them are now rarely used.

This article will list the top 5 skins that are least used in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Skins that are rarely seen in the game

5) Default

Let's be honest, except for the ones who are starting their journey now, no one uses the Default skin in Fortnite. The game has been around for over 4 years now and thousands of skins have been released in the interim. It is highly unlikely that gamers won't possess any other skin apart from the Default one.

Even though there are quite a few variants of the Default skin, it is rarely seen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

4) Honor Guard

The Honor Guard was one of the many promotional outfits released by Epic. The Epic outfit was available to those who purchased a brand new Honor View 20. The device was priced at $650 and therefore was a major turn off for gamers.

They rarely invested in this promotional offer and therefore, the Honor Guard has become one of the least used skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

3) Travis Scott

A rather surprising addition to the list is the inclusion of Travis Scott. The community was eager to get hold of a new rendition of the skin and even raised queries regarding its arrival into the Item Shop. However, gamers are rarely spotted donning this outfit in the game.

Due to several other skins that have become available in recent times, Travis Scott has become one of the least used. The recent tragedy that took place in his concert will be another reason as to why gamers won't opt for this cosmetic any further.

2) Loki

Everybody fell in awe of the Loki skin when it was released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. However, the hype lasted barely a few weeks as it was revealed that the skin was a hindrance to gameplay.

The cosmetic was really amazing with the green and gold rendition captivating gamers. However, it was Loki's helmet that posed the greatest struggle during gameplay.

The horns atop the helmet were excessively huge and obstructed the aim of the weapon. Thus, gamers became more and more frustrated. Eventually, the skin was discarded.

1) Sub Commander and Havoc

Fortnite and Twitch are two of the most well known names in the gaming community. However, the scenario was not the same a few years back. Both Fortnite and Twitch were comparatively new and only a handful of gamers were aware of their presence.

The two organizations enrolled onto a collaboration and released the Sub Commander and Havoc skins to Fortnite. Twitch Prime subscribers were eligible to get the outfit by linking their Epic accounts with that of Twitch.

Since only a handful of gamers had the privilege to perform this action, a limited number of skins were rolled out. Over the years, the skin has lost its importance and rarely has anyone used it in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

