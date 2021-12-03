Top 5 Naruto skins we may get in Fortnite Chapter 3

The clock is ticking away and Fornite Chapter 3 is only a few days from going live. The Cubed season was certainly entertaining, and it offered gamers a variety of new cosmetics and NPCs which changed the dynamic of the game considerably.

The Naruto collaboration was undoubtedly the biggest and most popular one in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The popularity of the skins has sparked off the debate about whether it will happen in Chapter 3 or not.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the same, however, if it happens, gamers can get hold of some wonderful cosmetics apart from the usual bunch.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Probable Naruto skins for the future

5) Jiraiya

Toad Sage aka Jiraiya is one of the most powerful and popular Naruto characters in the manga and anime segment. A proper guide to Naruto's abilities and power, Jiraiya is an extremely important character in the lore.

He missed out on making an appearance in the ongoing collaboration. However, Epic Games might consider adding him eventually, given his fame in Chapter 3.

4) Obito Uchiha

The Naruto series has featured some amazing villains that have stood out over the years. These characters add a unique dynamic to the storyline and grip audiences with their performances. One such character is Obito Uchiha, who is alleged to be the leader of the terrorist faction Akatsuki.

Should another Naruto collaboration happen in Fortnite Chapter 3, adding Obito to the game makes perfect sense.

3) Madara

The confrontation between Madara and Naruto is iconic on many levels. The two characters have produced one of the finest fight sequences in the history of anime, and Madara provides the final arc to the series' finale.

The extremely powerful antagonist deserves a spot in the collaboration and Epic would stand to will do some serious business if Madara is introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3.

2) Itachi Uchiha

The Naruto collaboration introduced the Sasuke Uchiha skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Following that, loopers were concerned about whether Itachi Uchiha would be revealed or not.

The man who assassinated his entire clan is ruthless when it comes to driving away his opponents and is a perfect fit for Fortnite, where loopers would need to eliminate enemies to secure a victory.

1) Gaara

The character arc of Gaara is quite interesting as he undergoes complete transformation from a ruthless killer to the leader of his village. Gaara and Naruto are not too different from each other as both were born under similar circumstances. It is only after meeting Naruto that Gaara understands his true path and decides to change for the good.

Introducing Gaara as a Fortnite character in Chapter 3 would be quite interesting, and loopers would love to have him, considering he's one of the most popular characters in the game.

A possible face-off between Naruto and Gaara for the Victory Royale is enticing. Whether that would be a possibility can be only be speculated at this point.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee