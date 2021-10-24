Top 5 over-powered Fortnite weapons that were never released

Over the course of time, Epic has released numerous weapons in Fortnite. Some of them are quite common while others are pretty rare and coveted.

Aside from making minor changes to the existing weapons, the developers often roll out new ones for the Fortnite arsenal. However, not every weapon gets the green signal to feature in the game.

This article will discuss the top 5 overpowered Fortnite weapons that were never released.

Fortnite: 5 Weapons like Test God Gun that were detrimental to the game

5) Mimic Bomb

Mimic Bomb weapon was an explosive in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Mimic Bomb was expected to be released in Fortnite Season 3 but due to some reason, Epic decided not to roll it out.

The Mimic Bomb would make a fake loot chest consisting of a booby trap. Unsurprisingly, those who tried opening the chest suffered significant damage due to the explosion.

4) MOAB

The MOAB was a throwable weapon with an increased range (Image via Epic Games)

The MOAB was an explosive device with a deadly damage radius. It was developed to destroy structures and inflict damage on those who were inside any building.

The mechanism was as simple as any normal grenade. Players would throw the device towards a target and after a few seconds, it would explode with great intensity. Unfortunately, this weapon did not see the daylight and was discarded right away.

3) Zapotron

The Zapotron was a long range sniper that was never released (Image via Epic Games)

The Zapotron was clearly ahead of its time. Interestingly, this could be the reason why it was not released in the game. The long range sniper weapon had a DPS (damage-per-second) of 155.

The Zapotron had to be charged up to a certain optimum level, following which it would fire at the target. This mechanism is quite similar to that of the Rail Gun that was released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

2) Air Strike Laser

The Air Strike Laser used to summon missiles over an area (Image via Epic Games)

The concept of having air strikes in Fortnite was met with a lot of excitement. However, to everyone's disappointment, the developers decided not to release this particular weapon in the game.

The Air Strike Laser employed a beam of rays. Players were required to direct this beam to mark a specific area on the map. After that, missiles would've dropped in the form of air strikes, thereby destroying the marked periphery.

1) Test God Gun

Test God Gun used to destroy any target with just one shot (Image via Epic Games)

The Test God Gun was probably the most powerful of the lot and its exclusion from Fortnite is a good move. It would've compromised the game's competitive aspect.

This weapon was pretty unique considering it could annihilate almost anything with just one shot. One click of the trigger and the target is destroyed within an instant.

Therefore, the exclusion of this weapon is a good move and Epic has certainly dodged a bullet in this aspect.

Despite brimming with creativity and charm, these weapons couldn't make the final cut. Fortnite's current arsenal is varied and versatile, but one can only ponder the response towards these vetoed weapons.

