Top 5 rare Fortnite emotes you can flex in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite emotes are certainly among the most underrated items in the game. Most players are much more interested in cosmetics and other in-game items. Gamers even build up a wonderful collection of skins simply for the purpose of flaunting them in the game.

Although Fortnite cosmetics and emotes keep on rotating in the Item Shop, there are a few items that have been kept away from the game for a considerable period of time.

Only a small section of Fortnite players possess these items and they have definitely become something that can be flexed within the game. This article will focus on the top 5 rare Fortnite emotes that gamers can show off.

Some rare Fortnite emotes that gamers can flex about

5) Kiss the Cup

Nothing is better than celebrating a Victory Royale by raising a cup! While this may seem a bit exaggerated, the Kiss the Cup emote allows gamers to do exactly that.

The emote was available for 200 V-Bucks and was last featured in July 2019. It has been out of the Item Shop ever since and is only owned by a few.

4) Widow's Pirouette

Released as part of Marvel's collaboration with Fortnite, the Widow's Pirouette emote was more of a martial arts move that featured alongside popular superhero Black Widow.

The emote was available for 200 V-Bucks and was last featured on May 6, 2019. Its long absence has made it one of the rarest Fortnite emotes and gamers who own it can show off in front of others.

3) Tidy

Snoop Dogg became a wild sensation with his song Drop it Like It's Hot, featuring this iconic dance move. It was quickly added as a Fortnite emote named 'Tidy' available for 500 V-Bucks.

The emote was last seen in the Item Shop on December 12, 2018 and is unlikely to feature in the game again, making it quite a rare emote.

2) Fresh

Contrary to its name, Fresh is definitely not a new Fortnite emote. In fact, it was released in Chapter 1 Season 1 and is one of the oldest emotes to be featured in the game.

The item was costly, priced at 800 V-Bucks and last featured on November 21, 2018. The emote resembled Carlton's dance from the show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Unfortunately, it led to a lot of legal disputes and was therefore never released into the game.

1) Rambunctious

This particular emote is considered to be the rarest in the game as it was last seen in the Item Shop on November 12, 2018.

Similar to Fresh, the Rambunctious Fortnite emote was also from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, featuring Will Smith's energetic iconic dance moves. The Fortnite emote has been out of the Item Shop for well over 1075 days now and will possibly never return to the game, definitely making it an emote to show off.

Edited by Atul S