Top 5 things Fortnite ripped off of other games

Fortnite has often made headlines for seemingly copying other games. Now, there's no real copyright laws on this and it's difficult and usually fruitless to try and copyright game mechanics, but there's a lot of game mechanics they probably took from other games. Games often do that, but Fortnite is fairly infamous for it. Here are the top five times they have done just that.

5 Times Fortnite ripped off other games

5. Crafting

Crafting, while not unique to just one game, can reasonably be connected to Minecraft. The hit sandbox game makes great use of the mechanic and it's part of the name of the game. Fortnite introduced it later on in the game's history. It can be assumed they at the very least drew heavy inspiration from Minecraft and other crafting-based games for this mechanic. They may have also taken inspiration on a number of other things.

Battle royale = Hunger games

Building = Minecraft 2011

An explorable world = Minecraft

Animals = Minecraft

Crafting weapons = Minecraft

Farming vegetables = Minecraft

u mad?

more proof needed? — Peacefighter pro (@AirellSequeira) April 12, 2021

4. Battle Royale

There are plenty of battle royale games and it's one of the most popular gaming genres out there. Jumping into a new genre isn't really copying, but Fortnite wasn't a battle royale game. It started with just the "Save the World" mode until PUBG took off and Fortnite decided to do what they did. They've certainly surpassed PUBG, but PUBG was the first successful battle royale.

Fortnite copied PUBG and Apex lol — Coach “Cam” (@Cam_Got_Handz5) April 20, 2019

3. Building

Building in a third person shooter game is fairly revolutionary. No game had really tried anything like that before, but the building mechanic doesn't come organically from Fortnite's team. Minecraft is the most notable game that has building, and Fortnite didn't do it until much later. It can be argued, however, that their use of building sets them apart. They may be using other game's features, but they're doing it pretty well.

Fortnite builds can get pretty big, but the building mechanic doesn't start with Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

2. Reboot vans

This one is the most blatantly obvious. First, Apex Legends introduced a similar reboot tactic in their battle royale. Then Fortnite saw it and implemented the reboot van mechanic. The dates line up perfectly and it is very obvious that Fortnite just did what Apex did because it was a good idea.

Reboot vans are almost a direct rip off from a similar mechanic in Apex Legends. Image via Epic Games

1. Impostors

The recently added Impostors Mode is a complete and total rip off of Among Us. Fortnite uses much of the same terminology and pretty much the exact same gameplay. It would have been a stellar collaboration, even the Among Us people said so. One Among Us team member even said they know they can't copyright the game, but that doesn't make stealing it okay. They, like most people, were disappointed to discover that Fortnite had put Among Us into their game without any official partnership.

Impostors Mode is arguably the worst case of Fortnite copying. Image via Epic Games

