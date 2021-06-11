5 features Fortnite copied from other games

There's no doubt Fortnite has staying power among gaming. It's the most popular battle royale game and has inspired many that came after it. It's also just one of the most popular games, period.

It has the 12th highest player count of any game in history. Fortnite is a staple of the gaming industry and it is poised to stay that way for a long time. Part of the reason for that is Fortnite's unique gameplay. But these aspects didn't come out of nowhere.

Fortnite has lots of unique aspects of gaming all in one battle royale package, but the developers didn't come up with these things entirely on their own. Now, credit is due to them for having the idea to put all these awesome aspects together, but they didn't invent them.

That's not to say that it's a bad thing or even that they should be sued for stealing from other games. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and Fortnite flatters lots of other games. Some fans are even joking about Fortnite's big update coming the same day as Minecraft's.

Fortnite copied Minecraft. Today is the MINECRAFT update not Fortnite — FelixTheFarmer (@FelixTheFarmer_) June 8, 2021

5 gameplay elements that Fortnite copied

5) Third person shooter

Now, this one really isn't even bad. It's just a genre and type of gaming, but Fortnite is often lauded for being unique and innovative. This one isn't an area they should be praised in, though. Sure, it's to be expected, but it's not unique. There are hundreds of similar games. Most battle royale games are third person, too.

4) Battle Royale

Thanks to Fortnite, the Battle Royale genre has exploded. What was a relatively small gaming genre has grown exponentially since Fortnite released. The list is long and includes Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, Realm Royale and PUBG.

Most of these came after Fortnite, but not one. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) came before Fortnite, so they get credit for really kickstarting it. Fortnite exploded onto the scene, but they didn't do battle royale first.

PUBG. Image via DNA India

3) Reboot vans

Reboot vans were added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 8. These were added to give players a chance to bring their teammates back after they had died. Going at a Squads match alone after all teammates have died can be difficult and not very fun, so Fortnite added reboot vans. These were first introduced by Apex Legends though.

2) Building

There's no question that adding building to a shooting game was a huge success. Rather than having players eternally exposed, like in other games, Fortnite allowed players to protect themselves. However, this isn't a unique aspect either. Minecraft, which was released 6 years before Fortnite, is the source material for this one.

Building in Fortnite. Image via Rock Paper Shotgun

1) Crafting

Minecraft did crafting first, and Fortnite has only recently jumped on that bandwagon. Still, they've added a feature that is a staple of another game. It's not the main aspect of the game like it is in Minecraft, but it is a part of it nonetheless.

Battle royale = Hunger games

Building = Minecraft 2011

An explorable world = Minecraft

Animals = Minecraft

Crafting weapons = Minecraft

Farming vegetables = Minecraft

u mad?

more proof needed? — Peacefighter pro (@AirellSequeira) April 12, 2021

Some players believe Minecraft laid out the blueprint for most aspects of Fortnite today.

