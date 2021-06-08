Players excited for Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update's official release and features 

Minecraft has finally dropped one of its most anticipated updates. While it's not the full update, players are still very excited. Part 1 of the Caves & Cliffs Update is dropping today, and the second part will drop sometime between October and December.

Minecraft developers were struggling to settle on how they wanted the new cave generation to look and to ensure it was perfect to meet players expectations, so that aspect of the update has been delayed. Still, there are quite a lot of new additions that are exciting Minecraft players.

The 1.16 Nether update was a huge change to the game and brought about a lot of exciting things. Caves & Cliffs, however, is poised to be even bigger than that. Excitement level is through the roof. Here are some of the big changes coming.

Minecraft 1.17: Exciting things added

The 1.17 update, at least in the first part, focuses heavily on the mobs being added to the game. The newest mob added is called the axolotl, which is an aquatic mob that spawns in different colors. The axolotl can play dead and can assist in hunting underwater monsters.

The all new Axolotl. Image via Minecraft Wiki

The axolotl is something many fans have been anticipating since the announcement of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update.

where’s the minecraft update i wanna see an axolotl :) pic.twitter.com/3QSLVGrBg2 — Amy (@Amy70535337) June 8, 2021

The second new mob is the mountain goat. While the new mountain generation isn't here yet, mountain goats are. Mountain goats will spawn in mountains and mountainous regions, making the Extreme Cliffs biome a good place to find them.

New goats in Minecraft. Image via Minecraft Wiki

They can jump long distances and ram things with their horns. They will also randomly scream. Based on the anticipation, this mob will become a fan favorite soon. Some fans are extremely excited about this particular aspect of the update.

Today Minecraft 1.17 will be released.



Official name: The Goat Update



I have spoken. pic.twitter.com/ypVaPPlxOf — Docm77 (@docm77) June 8, 2021

The third new mob is the glowsquid. This mob was voted on by players and is another aquatic addition. The glowsquid is passive and is much like the squid that exists in Minecraft oceans already.

The second aspect of the update that is coming in Part 1 is a host of new blocks. Copper ore, which can be used to craft things like a telescope, deepslate, a new cave block, amethyst crystals and new foliage has been added as well.

I'm so excited for the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. I built this cozy starter house today using calcite and copper. Check my bio for my Youtube channel so you don't miss when this build drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/ZzKXyyUCkh — TeacupTempest7 Gaming (@TeacupTempest7) June 3, 2021

The third part of the update coming today is to the textures. Gold, iron, diamond and redstone will be getting new textures, changing how they look in caves and underground. This is partially to help color blind people tell the difference in ores. One player is excited, but feeling a bit nostalgic over the change.

We get new minecraft ore textures in today's update. This is officially what growing up feels like. pic.twitter.com/rlwKOtVmk6 — Skarrow9 (@Skarrow9) June 8, 2021

Players are really excited to get started with the new update. Here are some players who took to Twitter to voice their excitement.

WAIT ITS REALEASING TODAY?!?!!? NO WAY LETS GOOO — Jacob (@fatdragin) June 8, 2021

Minecraft caves and cliffs update 1.17 today I’m so hyper and excited I don’t no what time the update comes though my guessing is maybe at 1pm maybe but I don’t no I’m just guessing tho pic.twitter.com/6Ll12cRUn4 — Minecraft Java (@MinecraftJava1) June 8, 2021

AYYY MINECRAFT 1.17 CAVES AND CLIFFS UPDATE IS OUT, LIKE RN



new ores, glow squids, goats axolotle — SimpIyBear ツ (@cringy_bear) June 8, 2021

Many players are anxiously waiting for the update to become available, with controllers or mouse in hand ready to jump into the world of Minecraft.

