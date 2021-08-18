Among Us developer 'saddened' by Fortnite's Impostor mode, feels "powerless"

Epic Games recently released the Impostors LTM in Fortnite, and it strangely resembles the popular indie game Among Us. The mechanics and the roles of both the games are extremely similar to the fact that one might even call the LTM a rip-off of the latter. Clearly, this has left the team behind Among Us upset.

Victoria Tran, Community Director at InnerSloth, recently expressed her views on Epic Games not approaching the developers for a collaboration. In a thread of tweets, Tran pointed out how the Fortnite Impostors LTM is copying Among Us, which makes her really sad.

In fact, the Among Us developer even connected Epic Games releasing an LTM copied from her game to how the AAA+ studios make her and her indie developer studio feel much powerless by not giving them the credit they deserve for their original content and hard work.

Among Us developer feels Fortnite should have reached out

After getting the news of the new Fornite Impostors LTM, Tran took to Twitter to say that it would have been better if Epic Games had approached Among Us for collaboration. Since Epic Games basically copied the concept barring a few changes here and there, it could have also helped the indie studio out.

However, Epic's blatant ignorance towards the indie studio clearly saddened Victoria since a push from Fortnite could have been exactly what Among Us needed. Instead, a much flashier version of her game being a part of Fortnite could be the final nail in InnerSloth's coffin.

like game mechanics fine, those shouldn't be gatekept, but at the very least even different themes or terminology makes things more interesting? 😕 — Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) August 17, 2021

Tran pointed out that Epic couldn't even make the least effort to introduce original themes or terminologies. Instead of innovating to make a more interesting version of Among Us, the gaming community feels Fortnite copied the former.

Epic isnt known for being original or having original ideas except building so knowing them its what they do — Marius Nemo (@Geddn616) August 17, 2021

Fucking hell fortnite really just copied among us lmao — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) August 18, 2021

Among Us developer feels 'powerless'

In another tweet, Victoria Tran pointed out that among other reasons, Epic's move also made her feel 'powerless,' especially as a female and a person of color working in the tech industry.

i think it's just hitting me particularly hard today cause of all the bf dungeon stuff, plus this, and it hits so weirdly personal because it feels exactly like being a woman/POC in tech. it feels like a powerless "lol what's the point anymore" of making our own stories/content — Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) August 17, 2021

Fortnite developers didn't even reach out to her to establish a partnership. At the same time, they go on collaborating with countless insignificant movies and TV shows that hit Tran hard as it was a disrespect to all her hard work producing original content.

