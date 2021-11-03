Top 7 Superheroes that may arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3

With Fortnite Chapter 3 supposedly beyond the horizon, superheroes are going to be in high demand. With a brand new reality incoming, the possibilities are endless.
Although Epic Games has made no official announcement of any new collaborations, a few conclusions can be drawn. Based on popularity and past trends, the probability of these superheroes being added to the game is high.
"With great power comes great responsibility": Top 7 superheroes that grace the island in Fortnite Chapter 3
7) Spiderman
Spiderman is rumored to be added to the game in December. With Fortnite Chapter 3 supposedly becoming a reality, he may become the first superhero skin that players will be able to "catch on the flipside."
6) Scarlet Witch
After defeating Agatha Harkness, Wanda retired to a quiet life. However, with dark energy pulsating from the island, she can feel the metaverse being ripped apart. While these matters are beyond her concern, she could probably come to the island to lend a helping hand.
5) Goku
Fortnite Chapter 3 will usher in a whole new multiverse of possibilities. A Goku collaboration occurring during this time cannot be ruled out. Given his legendary status, it's only a matter of time before developers make this dream a reality.
4) Black Adam
Loopers have longed for Dwayne "The Rock'' Johnson to be a skin in-game. With the upcoming Black Adam movie, this may become a reality. Not only will players have "The Rock'' in-game, but also the superhero he is portraying. A win-win situation for all.
3) Vanya
Umbrella Academy, a show on Netflix, has been growing in popularity over the years. While superheroes from the DCU and MCU will be coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 - a little-known, overpowered, world-ending violin player named Vanya may also make an appearance.
2) Cyborg
The Cyborg skin was put on hold by developers in the past. However, with the Fortnite Batman Foundation Comics, the number of DCU skins is bound to grow. Sooner or later, Victor Stone will grace the island with his presence.
1) Doctor Strange
With his recent appearance in the "What If" series, Doctor Strange's popularity has skyrocketed. With Fortnite Chapter 3 set in another reality, it only makes sense that he will be added to the game as a skin.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.
