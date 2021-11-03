Top 7 Superheroes that may arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3

With Fortnite Chapter 3 supposedly beyond the horizon, superheroes are going to be in high demand. With a brand new reality incoming, the possibilities are endless.

Although Epic Games has made no official announcement of any new collaborations, a few conclusions can be drawn. Based on popularity and past trends, the probability of these superheroes being added to the game is high.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The world’s greatest comedic superhero on international TV is joining the battle in Fortnite! Starting 8 PM ET on November 1, players will be able to purchase his Outfit and more items from his Set. The world’s greatest comedic superhero on international TV is joining the battle in Fortnite! Starting 8 PM ET on November 1, players will be able to purchase his Outfit and more items from his Set. https://t.co/nNNsDUeCNv

"With great power comes great responsibility": Top 7 superheroes that grace the island in Fortnite Chapter 3

7) Spiderman

Candywing @qCandywing Does anyone think we gonna get Spiderman in Fortnite In December when the movie release ? Does anyone think we gonna get Spiderman in Fortnite In December when the movie release ? https://t.co/5pzPMoN0Z9

Spiderman is rumored to be added to the game in December. With Fortnite Chapter 3 supposedly becoming a reality, he may become the first superhero skin that players will be able to "catch on the flipside."

6) Scarlet Witch

AndreyRO | Fortnite @AndreyROFN

Concept via

@FortniteGame

@EpicGames

@DonaldMustard

Scarlet Witch X Fortnite

Retweet if u want that skin in game! I'm gonna sinucide if that skin is not gonna be in game soonConcept via @DahjaCat Scarlet Witch X FortniteRetweet if u want that skin in game! I'm gonna sinucide if that skin is not gonna be in game soonConcept via @DahjaCat @FortniteGame @EpicGames @DonaldMustard Scarlet Witch X Fortnite Retweet if u want that skin in game! https://t.co/J8lkSQ5Wgk

After defeating Agatha Harkness, Wanda retired to a quiet life. However, with dark energy pulsating from the island, she can feel the metaverse being ripped apart. While these matters are beyond her concern, she could probably come to the island to lend a helping hand.

5) Goku

Creeper @Creeperbrine102 Naruto in fortnite is cool and all



But I’ll be waiting



(Yes i feel like they can easily pull a Lebron and add 2 Goku’s) Naruto in fortnite is cool and allBut I’ll be waiting(Yes i feel like they can easily pull a Lebron and add 2 Goku’s) https://t.co/SYahLL82mK

Fortnite Chapter 3 will usher in a whole new multiverse of possibilities. A Goku collaboration occurring during this time cannot be ruled out. Given his legendary status, it's only a matter of time before developers make this dream a reality.

4) Black Adam

Loopers have longed for Dwayne "The Rock'' Johnson to be a skin in-game. With the upcoming Black Adam movie, this may become a reality. Not only will players have "The Rock'' in-game, but also the superhero he is portraying. A win-win situation for all.

3) Vanya

sabine has butterflies🦋 @badlands_sabine im a Vanya white violin stan from now on im a Vanya white violin stan from now on https://t.co/YRPddg0Ncj

Umbrella Academy, a show on Netflix, has been growing in popularity over the years. While superheroes from the DCU and MCU will be coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 - a little-known, overpowered, world-ending violin player named Vanya may also make an appearance.

2) Cyborg

The Cyborg skin was put on hold by developers in the past. However, with the Fortnite Batman Foundation Comics, the number of DCU skins is bound to grow. Sooner or later, Victor Stone will grace the island with his presence.

1) Doctor Strange

StrawDesertHD @StrawDesertHD He's the master of the mystic arts. And he's *WANTED* in Fortnite! (by a lot of people)



Here's my design of a comic/MCU mashup of Doctor Strange from the Marvel Comics in Fortnite! Equipped with the Strange Sigils Harvesting Tools & The Cloak of Levitation Backbling! He's the master of the mystic arts. And he's *WANTED* in Fortnite! (by a lot of people)Here's my design of a comic/MCU mashup of Doctor Strange from the Marvel Comics in Fortnite! Equipped with the Strange Sigils Harvesting Tools & The Cloak of Levitation Backbling! https://t.co/RHIKxndfjW

With his recent appearance in the "What If" series, Doctor Strange's popularity has skyrocketed. With Fortnite Chapter 3 set in another reality, it only makes sense that he will be added to the game as a skin.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

