Fortnite leak has players hopeful for the arrival of Naruto, Spider-Man or Goku skins

Fortnite seems to be teasing something big with several new leaks. Set_02 appears to be a file, so intricately encrypted, that no one has any idea of its contents.

It's being tweeted about everywhere and it seems Epic Games has even tabbed popular streamer David Cánovas ''TheGrefg" Martínez to announce the skin. Obviously, the skin is huge and even leakers who aren't revealing what it is (if they even know) are teasing it.

Putting this together with older leaks means that there's a good chance this skin could be Naruto, Spider-Man or even Goku. The reveal is set for next week and might be one of the biggest additions for fans in Fortnite history.

Fortnite's new leak is teasing players with an encrypted file that may contain a popular skin

The first tease came from XTigerHyperX II, who listed the sizes of the encrypted packs and about how excited he is for Set_02. While he didn't mention the probable character skins, it still leaves room for Naruto, Goku and Spider-Man, the former of which is very likely.

XTigerHyperX II @XTigerHyperX2 Current Encrypted paks



-pak1000 : 5.18MB

-pak 1003 : 25MB

-pak 1005 : 6.18MB

-pak 1009 : 13.78 MB

-pak 1011 : 6.55 MB



Frankstein Bride is encrypted , and possibly the 8 Ball & Lynx skin too



Even HYPEX, perhaps the most notable Fortnite leaker, got in on the hype. This could just be the developers setting things up for something else, and they're just trying to drive up the anticipation.

However, the upcoming content might be a new skin that fans have been demanding a lot. In such a case, Naruto, Goku or Spider-Man would easily qualify.

Naruto is probably the most likely, given that he was leaked a long time ago and has almost been confirmed to arrive in some capacity this season. Goku would make sense after Naruto, and Spider-Man could come at any time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in December, but it's close enough. The Marvel character is definitely popular enough to get a release without an accompanying movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release on December 17. (Image via Marvel)

Either way, one of these skins is very likely to come in the next week. Players who have been waiting for Fortnite to add these extremely popular characters may not have to wait long anymore. Naruto, Goku and Spider-Man could be a lot closer than people think.

Whoever it is, the announcement is going to be big, based on all the circumstances in which this leak finds itself. It could be a big collaborative skin from another place, but these three characters are the most likely ones to make an appearance.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan