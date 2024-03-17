Top 5 must-have shotguns for beginners in Fortnite Save The World

Finding the best shotguns for beginners in Fortnite Save The World can be a tough task, given the sheer quantity of weapons in this category. As you step into the post-apocalyptic world of Save The World, gearing up with the best tools is paramount. Shotguns stand out in this regard as they are extremely versatile, close-range powerhouses capable of flipping tides in sticky situations on the battlefield.

This article will run you through a list of the best shotguns for beginners in Fortnite Save The World while also guiding you on things needed to craft these weapons.

Note: Not all the weapons mentioned in this list are easy to get as a beginner. However, consider getting these as soon as possible. The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top five must-have shotguns for beginners in Fortnite Save The World

5) Pulsar 9000

Pulsar 9000 (Image via Epic Games)

DPS: 314.69 to 449.55 (Levels 1-10)

314.69 to 449.55 (Levels 1-10) Damage: 233.1 to 333

233.1 to 333 Fire Rate: 1.35

1.35 Crafting ingredients: 20 Planks, 30 Mineral Powder, one Active Powercell, and 11 Ore.

The Pulsar 9000 schematic can be hard to get as a beginner, given its Legendary status. However, it is not impossible to get this weapon as an early bird in the game, earning it a deserving spot on this list of the must-have shotguns for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

This weapon does not do a lot of damage to single targets on the map, and it cannot go through Shielders. It does not do well against the Riot Huskies, either. However, this shotgun shines best when it comes to hordes.

Even though it is great at crowd-clearing, it struggles with single units. You will have to find a way to deal with Smashers. The Pulsar 9000 has access to a lot of amazing perks that can give you +135% Critical Damage to the enemies, a +30 Critical Rating, and more. All these make it one of the best shotguns for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

4) Maverick

Maverick (Image via Epic Games)

DPS: 447 (Epic variant)

447 (Epic variant) Damage: 149

149 Fire Rate: 3

3 Crafting ingredients: 15 Planks, 24 Mineral Powder, three Rotating Gizmo, eight Ore.

The Maverick is one of the best base-game weapons in Fortnite Save The World. This gun can shoot through a large horde of enemies, can fire two rounds before requiring a reload, and has the ability to clear a lot of enemies around you very quickly, making it one of the best shotguns for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

It is like a watered-down variant of the Pulsar 9000 or the Woofer, which are much more effective but a lot harder to obtain as someone who is just starting off with Save The World. Being a base-game shotgun, the Maverick is available almost all the time, and you will not have a hard time getting your hands on this weapon.

The Maverick has the ability to pierce through Shielders, which is one of the main selling points of this weapon, making it one of the best shotguns for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

3) Tigerjaw

Tigerjaw (Image via Epic Games)

DPS: 40 (Uncommon variant. The stats are higher in high-quality variants of this weapon)

40 (Uncommon variant. The stats are higher in high-quality variants of this weapon) Damage: 10 (Uncommon variant. The stats are higher in high-quality variants of this weapon)

10 (Uncommon variant. The stats are higher in high-quality variants of this weapon) Fire Rate: 4

4 Crafting ingredients: 10 Planks, 12 Mineral Powder, four Duct Tape, and three Ore.

The Tigerjaw is a phenomenal weapon that has received a lot of buffs over the years and is often underrated in the Fortnite community. It is a slow-firing but hard-hitting shotgun with a decent-sized magazine which makes it one of the best shotguns for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

It runs best with the Chaos agent, but if you don’t have that, you can run this shotgun with a Reload perk, and it will be amazing regardless. It has great single-target damage. You can hit one enemy at a time and let Affliction do its thing as you move on to the next enemy in line.

The Tigerjaw is a solid choice in this class of weapons, and you can get your hands on one of them early on as it is a base-game weapon. It is available on a daily basis through regular missions. So, easy availability, along with amazing performance, makes it one of the best shotguns for beginners in Fortnite Save The World and puts it third on this list.

2) Room Sweeper

Room Sweeper (Image via Epic Games)

DPS: 109

109 Damage: 13.5

13.5 Fire Rate: 6

6 Crafting ingredients: 20 Planks, 30 Mineral Powder, one Active Powercell, and 11 Ore.

This is pretty similar to the previous entry, but it differs in a few aspects. It shoots faster than the Tigerjaw, but it does less damage to single targets. However, it has a greater total damage output than the previous entry. As a result, it ranks higher than the Tigerjaw and sits second on this list.

When it comes to the Room Sweeper, your range will be limited, which will cause you to have to be up close and personal with your enemies on the battlefield. Like the Tigerjaw, you have access to Affliction, which allows you to sweep a room full of enemies with this weapon.

Since this is a legendary weapon and needs an Active Powercell as one of its crafting ingredients, the Room Sweeper can be a bit hard to acquire, but it is not impossible. So, you should work towards getting this weapon, as it is one of the best shotguns for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

1) Popshot

Popshot (Image via Epic Games)

DPS: 305,247 (as a maxed-out weapon)

305,247 (as a maxed-out weapon) Damage: 84,790 (as a maxed-out weapon)

84,790 (as a maxed-out weapon) Fire Rate: 3.6

3.6 Crafting ingredients: seven Planks, 30 Mineral Powder, one Active Powercell, and 11 Ore.

This is one of the best shotguns for beginners in Fortnite Save The World. If you have the right perks set up for this weapon, you will have an extremely hard-hitting semi-automatic shotgun at your disposal that reloads ridiculously quickly.

While you don’t get a ton of fire rate with this gun, this weapon can do a lot of damage, especially if you run a crit build for the Popshot. However, a magazine-size buff build works better than a crit build, as you can do more damage overall, given the larger quantity of bullets in the weapon.

