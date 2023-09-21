Top 5 rarest items as of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Epic Games' Fortnite has always kept its players engaged by offering new content, transient events, and an extensive selection of goods. It's not shocking that some in-game items are now rarer than ever as Chapter 4's spectacular heist theme plays out in the ever-evolving battle royale phenomenon. Various items often get vaulted in Fortnite, never to see the light of day again, making them extremely valuable. As Chapter 4 Season 4 begins, items have already been vaulted, making their value skyrocket.

Let's look at five of the rarest items as of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the most elusive items in Fortnite as of Chapter 4 Season 4

5) Heisted Breacher Shotgun

The Heisted Breacher Shotgun is not just any ordinary weapon. It's an Exotic variant of the Heavy Shotgun, introduced in Chapter 4 Season 1, that's making a return this season. What makes it so special is its ability to wreak havoc upon players and structures alike. Its primary function is to rapidly dismantle enemy fortifications, allowing you to claim the upper hand in battles.

What makes the Heisted Breacher Shotgun incredibly rare is its method of acquisition. Unlike most weapons in Fortnite, it doesn't spawn in a specific location. Instead, you'll need to rely on the Exotic Grab Bag Augment or chance upon it within Holo Chests. The rarity of both the shotgun and the means to acquire it makes it a coveted item among players.

4) Prized Llama Back Bling (Mythic)

Even though it doesn't have any eye-catching effects or unusual powers, the Prized Llama Back Bling is highly sought after by Fortnite players due to its rarity in Chapter 4 Season 4. Players must finish Survivor Quests to advance through the seven levels of difficulty and the seventh level (mythic) is the rarest of them all.

The Prized Llama Back Bling has become one of the most elusive cosmetics in the game as a result of the challenging advancement system and the requirement to succeed in Survivor Quests. It serves as evidence of a player's commitment and skill in Fortnite.

3) FNCS Renegade On The Run Loading Screen

The Renegade On The Run loading screen is a relic from Chapter 4, Season 3 of Fortnite. Unlike other loading screens that can be unlocked through Battle Pass levels, this uncommon loading screen was only accessible to individuals who got high ranks in the FNCS Community Cup during that season. Because so few people were able to obtain it, its rarity has now immediately increased.

2) Red Eye Assault Rifle

When it first appeared in Chapter 4 Season 1, the Red Eye Assault Rifle was one of the most powerful guns in both social and competitive play. It became a fan favorite due to its effective headshot multiplier and the explosive strength of its Exotic form. Early in Chapter 4 Season 4, however, Fortnite unexpectedly vaulted this powerful weapon, eliminating it from the game's standard reward pool.

However, players discovered that this weapon could be acquired by taking down one of the NPCs, the Diamon Diva. Due to this unforeseen circumstance, gamers were temporarily able to use the Red Eye Assault Rifle. This glitch, presumably an oversight by Epic Games, further adds to the rifle's aura of rarity

1) Redmask Ranker

The Redmask Ranker is a rare back bling introduced in Chapter 4 Season 4. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that players could only earn it by completing Ranked Urgent Quests. This back bling serves as a dynamic indicator of a player's rank, progressing from bronze to unreal as they advance through the ranks.

What sets the Redmask Ranker apart is its exclusive nature. Not every player ventures into ranked play, making this back bling one of the rarest cosmetics

