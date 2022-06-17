Unbreakable Fortnite door with 5 trillion HP has finally been opened

Earlier this season, Fortnite players discovered some secrets in Reality Falls. The Reality Tree has a secret floor and a tunnel inside it. It's also potentially the most important tree in the entire omniverse.

The waterfall behind the Reality Tree has another secret room. This new POI had two hidden places, more than most Fortnite maps ever have. These two made for pretty good landing spots, though they quickly became less of a secret.

Inside the secret cave behind the waterfall was another secret, though. There was a brick pile blocking a secret room that had five trillion health points, so it was complicated to reach.

The only way to do so was to break it with a cow catcher-modded vehicle. However, now it's open for all players.

Da Door finally opened for everyone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite is no stranger to community challenges. Last season, they released a PlayStation-exclusive challenge set that involved the community. Users had to sign up and help the community survive a certain amount of storm circles to earn the rewards.

Also, during the previous season, loopers were tasked with communally helping The Seven take back POIs that the Imagined Order had controlled.

They had to drop there and destroy IO items, kill IO guards, and do other things. In due time, the POI would be freed.

Those were publicly known, though. In the Daily challenge section, gamers saw that they had to do those things. Epic Games seemed to add a community challenge that no one knew about this season.

Da Door, as it has been named, was a brick pile with five trillion health points, which meant the community had to hit it five billion times. It was possible to break it entirely with a modded car, but it would return to normal in the next match.

Eventually, the community would collectively deal enough damage to the rock to break it, though that wasn't entirely common knowledge.

Now, that has been accomplished. Da Door is officially open. Inside is a little loot, so it's not totally useless.

However, the exciting part about the section hidden behind Da Door was who was inside it, not what was inside it.

Two henchmen, who somehow became best friends during the G.H.O.S.T. and S.H.A.D.O.W. seasons, are hanging out there. They are accompanied by an alien from Chapter 2 Season 7.

It was unclear why Epic put them on the map for a while. This addition was possibly unintended, and perhaps the developer had placed the brick pile in front of them so that Fortnite gamers didn't find them.

However, now that it's been broken for everyone and their presence on the island is no secret, their inclusion in this Fortnite season seems entirely intentional.

It remains unclear what Epic will do with them, but they're clearly planning on doing something with them.

