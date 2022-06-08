Where is DaDoor in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3? Henchmen location revealed

Way back in the early days of Fortnite Chapter 2, G.H.O.S.T. and S.H.A.D.O.W. fought for the island's future. Despite them being at odds, two henchmen, one from either organization, somehow struck up a friendship. The two organizations hated each other, but these two unique henchmen developed an intense bromance. After the events of Chapter 2 Season 3, they remained on the island and were not hostile toward players.

It's been seven full seasons since then, and not only are G.H.O.S.T. and S.H.A.D.O.W. not on the island anymore, but one of their successors, the Imagined Order, is gone, too. However, those two henchmen have somehow remained on the island.

Despite the island being flipped and largely destroyed, especially the area in which these friends currently reside, the two henchmen have somehow managed to survive. Here's where to find them and how to open the door.

DaDoor in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Location and entry guide

The location of "DaDoor," as it is being referred to, is in Reality Falls. This brand new Fortnite POI is the result of the Zero Point being freed. It's bright, colorful, and also home to the Reality Tree, which is a very close landmark to DaDoor.

Reality Tree has a bit of a secret of its own, with a secret tunnel leading to a floor on the tree that has tons of loot and an ascender that ensures a safe trip back to the ground.

However, the biggest secret on the map is the cave behind the waterfall, which is right behind the Reality Tree. Here's where that's approximately located on the map:

By entering the waterfall, Fortnite gamers will end up in a large cave. This cave, on its own, is a great spot. It has several chests and plenty of stones to harvest for materials.

One item in this cave, however, is made of brick but can't feasibly be broken by loopers; there's a brick pile — this is the DaDoor — in front of a doorway that has five trillion health. Why would it need that much? Well, perhaps because two fugitive henchmen and one alien are hiding behind it.

Realistically, Fortnite players cannot break this item. There's not enough time to break it with pickaxes or guns. That said, thankfully, a vehicle with a cow catcher makes quick work of this pile of bricks.

Getting a car into the cave is a challenge, though. Players will find a few cars in a spot near the tree, and they must remember that the smaller the vehicle, the better since it's not a huge entrance.

Follow the steps here to correctly enter the waterfall with the car:

Drivers should take their modded car around the left side of the tree without ever entering the water. If they enter the water, the car may sink at the base of the waterfall.

There is a small opening beside the waterfall, where they can enter the cave in the car.

They can then drive forward and break the brick pile on the left, which opens up a new path; They can then ditch the car now as it is no longer needed.

After that, they can visit the henchmen and their new friend. There are also items and a chest inside.

