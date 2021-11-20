Valkyrae reveals the condition on which she will pick up Fortnite again

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has admitted that she's extremely keen on making a grand Fortnite comeback, a year after she shelved the title for greener pastures. However, there's a catch as she stated what would be the one reason that would convince her to make a comeback.

Like several other streamers, Valkyrae gave Fortnite a whirl when it entered the scene, something which helped the American streamer strike a deal with Twitch. However, she left Fortnite for good when she defected to YouTube Gaming. It was a massive decision for her, and she's never looked back.

Interestingly, she made an unannounced return to Fortnite on November 18 with a few friends from the OfflineTV server. Valkyrae admitted to what would make her comeback permanent, leaving her fans on tenterhooks.

Valkyrae admitted that she was enjoying Fortnite

The popular YouTube streamer admitted that she was having fun and would rather make a permanent comeback than play Fortnite on and off.

“I’m having so much fun, yeah!” she admitted.

“I haven’t played in ages, that was fun. I actually really liked it. Might need a bit of practice, but I would definitely play again. Maybe we can do a few more Fortnite streams.”

As aforementioned, there's a catch. She revealed that Fortnite wasn't fun for her anymore, which was the driving reason behind her quitting the 100-man battle royale.

Should the 100 Thieves co-owner return to playing and streaming Fortnite, she’ll “only do it with friends. It is really fun playing with everyone!”

She added:

“I don’t think I’d just go back to playing it alone.”

It's safe to assume that other prominent Fortnite players will have to jump on the bandwagon too. Incidentally, Valkyrae isn't the only streamer who left Fortnite behind last year. LazarBeam, CouRage, NICKMERCS, Tfue, and even Ninja have abandoned the title in the last 18 months.

Even Ninja has recently returned to streaming and playing Fortnite in some capacity, with LazarBeam also expressing a desire to return to Fortnite.

MrBeast teased a return to Fortnite as well after the BR announced a collaboration with Naruto. It's safe to say that Valkyrae will have scores of her friends ready to play and stream with her, should she pick up Fortnite permanently.

Edited by Atul S