Viper from Valorant makes her way into Fortnite, but there's a twist

As is custom, during every major Fortnite update, new Outfits and cosmetic items are added to the game's files. While they are not added to the Item Shop immediately, it gives the community an idea of what they can expect to see rotate in soon. During the update v25.30, which happens to be the last one for Chapter 4 Season 3, quite a few Outfits were added to the game.

Aside from those related to Jujutsu Kaisen, others such as Haxsaur, FNCS Renegade, Galactic Crossfade, and a concept Outfit by shynotfury were introduced as well. However, among all the Outfits, one in particular caught the attention of the entire community and seemingly sparked rumors of a collaboration between Riot Games and Epic Games

Fortnite community still in disbelief as Viper from Valorant gets added to the game, unofficially

Viper is very popular and perhaps one of the most unique Agents in Valorant. Her abilities in-game allow her to fulfill a plethora of roles that range from defensive lockdowns to boxing in other Agents and trapping them with her toxic chemicals. Thus, seeing an Outfit resemble this Agent in Fortnite was a sheer shock for the community. Nevertheless, the Outfit in question is called Oleander and is not Viper.

Although the two look very similar when placed next to each other, they are not the same character. In fact, the shades of green that adorn them are different as well. Even the hairstyle is not similar. Nevertheless, the community stands by it's statement that this is an unofficial collaboration of sorts - here's what fans have to say about it:

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX They done added viper in fortnite

Candywing 🍬 @qCandywing @hannahlinnexe She looks like viper from valorant but fortnite



I LIKE IT

As seen from the majority of comments, most users are of the opinion that this is Viper from Valorant. Given that this statement is resonating well within the community, when Oleander is added to the Fortnite Item Shop, she's going to become a very popular Outfit for thousands of players.

Will there ever be an official collaboration between Valorant and Fortnite?

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Based on that information, it's also safe to say that the other Arcane skins will return soon!



(Information by @HYPEX) BREAKING: Mel from Arcane is coming to Fortnite in the near future!Based on that information, it's also safe to say that the other Arcane skins will return soon!(Information by @HYPEX) pic.twitter.com/HHOZWjwFLB

While there's nothing to indicate a collaboration between these two games, Epic Games and Riot Games have collaborated before. Arcane Jinx and Arcane Vi from League of Legends were added to the metaverse in Chapter 2 Season 8 and Chapter 3 Season 1 respectively. They are part of the Gaming Legends Series when listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

Given that more League of Legends collaborations with character such as Mel have been planned for the future, there's a strong possibility of Agents from Valorant featuring as well. That being said, It's left to be seen when Epic Games makes an official announcement or if leakers/data-miners beat them to it. With Chapter 5 not too far away, the possibility for new collaborations are endless.

Get a sneak peek & stay ahead of the game with our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop.