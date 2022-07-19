Mel from League of Legends Arcane to get a Fortnite skin, leaks show

When the first skins from League Of Legends came to Fortnite, fans were absolutely ecstatic. Given the history and legacy of this online game, the collaboration took the community by storm. Although not everyone was happy with the crossover, it opened a gateway between Epic and Riot Games.

Soon after Jinx broke into the scene, her sister Vi followed suit. While there were rumors about more skins, nothing worked out. Given how the show on Netflix left things in a state of limbo, most of the major characters were supposedly killed in the blast.

However, according to recent leaks, one character from the series is going to make her way to the island soon. Although she was caught up in the blast as well, it would seem that she somehow survived.

Mel to potentially make her debut in Fortnite in the future

Based on that information, it's also safe to say that the other Arcane skins will return soon!



According to prominent leakers, League of Legends is getting ready to green flag another collaboration with Fortnite. This time around, the character coming to the island will be none other than Mel. Given her clever and shrewd personality, it's likely that she survived the blast by using Hextech to make her way to the metaverse.

According to prominent leakers, League of Legends is getting ready to green flag another collaboration with Fortnite. This time around, the character coming to the island will be none other than Mel. Given her clever and shrewd personality, it's likely that she survived the blast by using Hextech to make her way to the metaverse.

Either way, it would seem that Epic Games is slowly adding an entire roster of League of Legends characters to the game. Unfortunately, there's no timeline in place. With the first season of the show ending a few months ago, it's unlikely that the next one will be released in 2022.

The good news: you won’t have to wait for 6 years (the time it took us to making season 1)

The bad news: it’s not coming in 2022 twitter.com/niiicolo/statu… nicolo @niiicolo It is very important for us to keep both creative and financial control as we enter the world of TV. We are committed to Arcane for multiple seasons. Creative will have the space to craft amazing stories and deep characters.



The wording of "In the near future" in the leak is further evidence that nothing will come to fruition for a long time. Regardless of the release date, loopers can stay hyped for the new skins and rewatch Arcane to relive the amazing moments in the show.

The wording of "In the near future" in the leak is further evidence that nothing will come to fruition for a long time. Regardless of the release date, loopers can stay hyped for the new skins and rewatch Arcane to relive the amazing moments in the show.

Which other characters from Arcane will come to Fortnite?

With the metaverse booming, there's no limit as to who or what can be brought over from Arcane to Fortnite. As long as Epic and Riot have a steady ongoing relationship, the possibilities are endless.

Characters such as Silco, Marcus, Viktor, Sevika, Caitlyn, and Ekko will all make fine additions to Fortnite. However, not every one of them will make the crossover unless Epic and Riot take the Disney approach to collaborations.

In this case, everything, including Zaun and Piltover, could be introduced to the metaverse via time-limited Creative maps. But for the time being, this is all speculation and wishful thinking. With Arcane Season 2 many months away, a lot of time and paperwork must be done before any collaboration can occur.

However, with Mel coming to the metaverse, this clearly indicates that both companies are looking for a long-term business partnership. With two skins already in-game and a third on the way, League of Legends fans can rest assured that this is the beginning of something amazing. Hopefully, things stay this way so loopers can cosplay as their favorite League characters in-game.

