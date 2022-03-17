Websites selling free Fortnite accounts' emails and passwords are not legitimate 

Over the years, many Fortnite accounts have accumulated lots of cool skins and cosmetics. As they eventually stop playing the game, their accounts become useless. This has prompted many to begin selling their accounts so someone else can use all the stuff they have.

It makes sense that Fortnite players might be interested in buying accounts that promise rare cosmetics or other things. Having those skins, like the Black Knight or Omega, adds credibility and prestige to a player.

Players who do a simple Google search for "free Fortnite account email and password" will find tons of opportunities to purchase an account, but are these legitimate ways to buy accounts? In most cases, no, they're not.

Are free Fortnite accounts email and password sites legitimate?

The first google search for a free Fortnite account with email and password brings up sites like Zathong.com, Couldbailbonding.com, Fortnitememes.com, and many other random, untrustworthy sites.

One good way to tell is the use of the .com domain. A site with .com isn't automatically bad. However, safe, trustworthy ones often have .net, .org, or others. This rule of thumb is beneficial for potential scams.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD Red Knight returning means that I truly think it is only a matter of time before every “rare skin” returns to the shop.



For starters, these accounts are not the ones with rare cosmetics. These websites are generating accounts, so they're empty. There are not many reasons to get one of these since it's so easy to make an Epic Games account.

Sites like this are not legitimate (Image via Zathong.com)

There would be no benefit to getting one of these accounts, but there are downsides. The purpose of these account-generating sites is more than likely to scam players and get their information. To be safe, players should avoid visiting them entirely.

If players pay for an account, the scammers will probably get their money and their bank account information. That can be seriously dangerous.

There are safer ways to buy accounts with rare or cool cosmetics, though even that is a risk.

WildChild🤕 @ayeblick fortnite players bruh I swear Got scammedfortnite players bruh I swear Got scammed💀 fortnite players bruh I swear

It is strongly recommended not to buy accounts, but it should only be from a trusted individual if necessary. Epic Games takes a lot of precautions to protect players, but they can only do so much. Players have to safeguard themselves, too.

