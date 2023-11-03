What is the Countdown Timer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5? Explained

What is the Countdown Timer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5? In short, it signifies the start location and provides the countdown for the upcoming live event that is due to begin on November 21, 2023. While leakers/data-miners have all confirmed an upcoming live event, Epic Games has done well to keep information under wraps thus far.

The Countdown Timer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 will appear at the Named Locations called Dusty Depot. However, it will not be visible until November 21, 2023. Once it appears, It should stay in the sky until the end of this phase of the storyline which is December 3, 2023. As soon as the Countdown Timer hits zero, the live event will begin.

What to expect once the Countdown Timer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 hits zero?

Once the Countdown Timer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 hits zero, the live event should start, but there is some dilemma as to what will happen. In the original Chapter 1 Season 4 storyline, a Meteor ripped through the atmosphere and crashed next to Dusty Depot. The Named Location was all but destroyed and renamed to Dusty Divot.

According to leakers/data-miners, The Rocket that played a major role in Chapter 1 will be present at Dusty Divot. This seems to suggest that the Countdown Timer has something to do with this, but at the moment, there is no concrete evidence stating what may or could happen.

The events of Chapter 1 could potentially repeat or Agent Jones could have altered the timeline after being sent back from Chapter 4 Season 4. If this is the scenario, there is no telling what Epic Games has planned. The Rocket may once again "Blast Off" or perhaps do something else entirely. Whichever way, history is being written yet again.

Will Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 end with another "Black Hole" event?

With the timeline going back to the OG days of Chapter 1, many players are wondering if the live event will involve another Black Hole? For the time being, leakers are not sure what Epic Games has in mind, but the "Night Night" files are associated with it. This indicates that there will be an extended downtime between Chapter 4 Season 5 and Chapter 5 Season 1.

On that note, based on some more leaked audio files, it seems that the timeline will reset in Chapter 5 Season 1. Though, no one seems to know how. Since a Black Hole has been done before, it may not be done again to avoid making things mundane. If anything, the Countdown Timer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 will lead to something that has never been seen in-game.

There are rumors of the time machine interacting with the Zero Point to reset everything, but for now, they cannot be confirmed. Either way, players will not have to wait long to see what Epic Games has in store as the current season will end on December 3, 2023 - exactly a month from today (November 3, 2023).

