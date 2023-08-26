Fortnite is becoming GTA 5 in Chapter 5 Season 1, leaks seemingly confirm

Fortnite is slowly becoming GTA 5, and with good reason. According to leakers/data miners, Epic Games is working on an "Open World," feature for Chapter 5 Season 1. Although this will take some time to come to fruition, the fact that it exists is a huge step forward for the metaverse. The concept of an open world is not new, but this is the first time that major information has been revealed.

According to the leaks, this feature will be a separate game mode within Fortnite itself. However, it's unclear if this is referring to the Creative Mode or an LTM. Given that Epic Games is focusing on pushing UEFN (Unreal Engine for Fortnite) to new heights, things can go either way. That said, here's more information about the upcoming open world feature and everything it encompasses.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 to have a living-breathing open world game mode

Epic Games has some ambitious plans for the new game mode. According to numerous leakers/data miners, the open world features Dynamic POIs/Named Locations, Bosses, NPCs, Wildlife, and many other new features.

Since this will be very different from the Battle Royale experience, there might be a whole new set of gameplay mechanics in it as well. With Epic Games raising the bar every season, expectations from the community are already high. It seems that Grind Rails will remain in this new game mode as well.

Given how popular they have become since being introduced in Chapter 4 Season 2, this makes a lot of sense. It's very likely that all movement mechanics will also be featured in the open world game mode. Perhaps Hurdling will also be added in, as it's supposedly making a comeback in Chapter 5 Season 1.

As mentioned, there's a lot riding on Epic Games at the moment. Given how diverse the playerbase has become over the years, they are looking to provide something for everyone to enjoy. By the looks of things, they will not be stopping at just one open world game mode and will likely allow the community to create their own experiences using UEFN.

What else will the upcoming open world game mode feature?

Given that it's an open world, players can expect to find numerous new features that are related to the environment. Perhaps crafting will make a return alongside more dynamic mechanics such as wood cutting, mining, and maybe even smithing. Exploration will also play a huge role.

If Epic Games truly makes an open world experience, it may look and feel something similar to video games like Valheim or maybe even Tribes of Midgard. In fact, once the open world formula has been perfected, any kind of setting would be possible. In years to come, a complete dystopian experience like Cyberpunk 2077 may be possible to set up in Fortnite.

