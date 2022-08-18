What to expect from another Fortnite x Arcane collaboration

The last time Fortnite and League of Legends came together, players received the Arcane skins, with Vi and Jinx arriving in the Item Shop as the first LoL Arcane skins in the Epic Games' popular multiplayer title. The skins were an instant success among players, making it one of the most popular collabs in the game.

All the popular collaborations so far have also received a second edition. Marvel, DC, and Naruto have already received multiple collabs with the battle royale game. Naturally, Arcane: League of Legends seems like the next best choice to bring back with new skins. Fortunately, floating rumors suggest that Epic Games is doing exactly that as they are apparently working on an Arcane 2.0 collab that may appear in the Item Shop soon.

Unlike the previous Fortnite x Arcane collaboration that included skins from League of Legends itself, it seems like the new version will be exclusively based on a character from the popular Netflix show by Riot Games. Based on recent leaks by popular data miners, Mel from Arcane will be the next skin in Fortnite.

Mel from Arcane may be arriving in Fortnite soon

For the uninitiated, Arcane is a Netflix show by Riot Games based on its popular game League of Legends. Given LoL's global popularity, Arcane quickly became one of the most-watched shows on the streaming platform. Champions Vi and Jinx featured as the main characters in the show and were also selected to be the skins that arrived in Epic's popular multiplayer game.

Surprisingly, leaks suggest that the second Arcane x Fortnite collaboration will be strictly limited to the Netflix show and not the game. Instead of another champion that is featured in the show, like Jayce or Caitlyn, it will be Mel who shows up in the Item Shop next. Mel had an influential role to play in the show, and her character was clearly developed by Riot through Arcane.

Based on that information, it's also safe to say that the other Arcane skins will return soon!



BREAKING: Mel from Arcane is coming to Fortnite in the near future!

This information comes directly from popular leaker ShiinaBR, who broke the news that Mel might possibly be the third Arcane skin to arrive in the battle royale. However, the rumor is not based on encrypted files, but on insider information. So, it is still a possibility that this is just a rumor and nothing more.

Jinx and Vi from League of Legends might return in Fortnite

If another Arcane collab ends up arriving in the Battle Royale game, it may possibly bring the Jinx and Vi skins back to the Item Shop. Many Arcane and League of Legends fans missed out on the opportunity to purchase these skins. Hence, the rumored collab will be a lifeline for fans as they not only get an entirely new Arcane skin, but also a chance to complete their collection.

When they were initially released, the Vi and Jinx Arcane bundles cost 1,800 V-Bucks each. The skins cost 1,500 V-Bucks alone, and the bundle included a pickaxe, back bling, music track, two loading screens, and a spray. If the rumors of Mel's arrival are true, she may also arrive with a similar price tag and cosmetic bundle.

The next Fortnite x Arcane League of Legends collab is set to be Mel

Fortunately, HYPEX, another popular Fortnite leaker, believes that there is a real possibility that the collab might actually happen. In one of his earlier tweets, he claimed that the information came from an extremely credible source, who had been right on two previous occasions. Hopefully, the files for the next Fortnite x Arcane collab will show up in one of the future updates for data miners to discover.

