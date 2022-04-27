What to expect in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Star Wars battle pass, Miles Morales skin and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has just barely reached the halfway point. The expected release date for Chapter 3 Season 3 is June 3 and the start date for Chapter 3 Season 2 was March 20. Both of those dates are exactly 37 days apart from today (at the time of writing). Despite this fact, that hasn't stopped anyone, especially leakers, from looking ahead to what the next season might offer.

There are already plenty of leaks and rumors regarding what gamers might get to see next season. The first two seasons of Chapter 3 have been incredible successes, so one can definitely expect that trend to continue.

From Miles Morales to Darth Vader and Peter Griffin, here's what players could potentially see next season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: What players might be able to expect

The first thing, and what seems to be one of the most likely occurrences, is a Star Wars crossover next season. Epic Games' Donald Mustard has been hinting at Star Wars since before the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fuel was only added to the fire when an eagle-eyed Fortnite player caught something from the Unreal Engine 5 stream. Epic Games appears to have a folder titled "CHS3_VADER". There are only a few things that could be, and a Darth Vader skin is the most likely one.

With that in mind, many are speculating that the entire battle pass could be Star Wars themed, à la Chapter 2 Season 4. Iconic characters like Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul, Han Solo and more still haven't arrived in Fortnite.

In that same stream, players noticed a Family Guy folder as well. Peter Griffin was once mentioned in a survey about potential skins, so this is not completely out of left field. The character's arrival would certainly be interesting, but it would be anything but unpopular.

Additionally, there have also been several teases regarding Miles Morales' arrival in Fortnite. The Spider-Man character has been teased since Chapter 3 Season 1, when the other Spider-Man skins arrived.

Epic Games confirmed that both "friends and foes" of Spidey would be coming. Since then, they've given gamers skins of Mary Jane Watson, The Green Goblin, and The Prowler. That still technically leaves one more friend to arrive to satisfy their original statement.

In one of Prowler's challenges, he says "You're on your way, just keep going!" This is a very important line that was said in the Spiderverse movie when Prowler was talking to Miles!

Could this hint at an upcoming Miles Morales skin?

Players have also noticed a bit of graffiti on the island that reminds them of Miles' work in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. There's also a key line of dialogue from The Prowler that hints at his arrival. If these rumors are true, Chapter 3 Season 3 could be quite exciting.

Note: This information is based on leaks, rumors, and theories. None of it has been substantiated by Epic Games, so it could all end up being false. Until someone officially confirms any of it, this is all speculative in nature.

