What to expect during Fortnite Winterfest 2021: Rewards, challenges, freebies, and more

The much awaited Fortnite Winterfest event is almost here. The celebration event will kick off soon. Loopers are eagerly waiting for the developers to release the WinterFest as they want to dive right in and experience the content.

While the community is eager to learn more about the content of the upcoming Fortnite Winterfest 2021 event, not all of the details have been revealed yet. With the new chapter launched a few weeks ago, loopers expect Epic to roll out some amazing content for the event.

This article will briefly reveal as to what to expect during Fortnite Winterfest 2021.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021: All the information that has been revealed so far

Winterfest Challenges

Season-themed events such as Fortnitemares and Fortnite Winterfest are immensely popular among gamers for a few reasons. First they offer exciting challenges to be completed in the game which makes it interesting. Second, completing these challenges will reward gamers with exciting items.

It is certain that Fortnite Winterfest 2021 will also have a series of challenges for gamers to complete. As of this moment, all the challenges remain encrypted. The data miners were also unable to reveal any significant information regarding the same.

A Fortnite Winterfest challenge has been decrypted which reveals that loopers will have to collect toy planes on the island.

The Winterfest challenges will be available in both Battle Royale as well as in the Creative mode.

Rewards for Fortnite Winterfest 2021

The Fortnite Winterfest Challenges will not only reward gamers with exclusive in-game rewards, but will also credit XP to their accounts.

According to data miner iFireMonkey, completing one challenge of Fortnite Winterfest 2021 will grant loopers a massive 18,000 XP.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Each Winterfest Challenge will give 18,000 XP. Each Winterfest Challenge will give 18,000 XP.

Since it is expected that several challenges will be released, players will be having a gala time grinding XP to rank up the tiers and unlock Battle Pass rewards.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Based on the v19.01 update here is what to expect for Winterfest:



- Free Present Each Day

- Battle Royale Challenges with Rewards

- Creative Map Challenges with Rewards (spray and banner below are codenamed "Winterfest Creative")

- Winterfest Cabin

Data miners have also revealed a list of rewards for the Winterfest Creative mode.

Freebies for the event

One of the most exciting features of Fortnite Winterfest is that players get the opportunity to open free gifts for a span of fourteen days. This feature is returning for Winterfest 2021 and loopers are pretty thrilled to know the contents of the reward list.

Data miner iFireMonkey has revealed the complete list of freebies that loopers will be getting by visiting the Cabin during the event.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Winterfest Present Rewards:



- Winterfest 2021 Banner

- Foundation Contrail

- Holiday Sweater Wrap

- Winterfest 2021 Loading Screen

- Winterfest 2021 Music Pack

- "Epic Yarn" Emote

- "Scholar Festive" Skin (not Blizzabelle)

- "Scholar Festive" Pickaxe

- Winter Lights Wrap



/1

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey

- "Shovel Male" Pickaxe

- Fortnite x Matrix Glider

- Animated Winterfest 2021 Emoticon

- "Banana Winter" Skin

Apart from this, gamers also have the chance to unlock the Blizzabelle skin for free. It is anticipated that several more free rewards are underway and will be revealed once Epic officially releases the Fortnite Winterfest 2021.

