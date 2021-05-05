Amidst rumors of countless possible collaborations, the question that has to be asked is, what if Fortnite Season 7 was Medieval-Themed? Think about it, the current season is already in the Primal stage, with bows becoming the new meta and with several POIs being fortified; could Fortnite Season 7 become a weird amalgamation of Medieval themed POIs, NPCs, items, and weapons?

Well, according to the Fortnite Reddit community, that idea already seems to have taken root in a post wherein user u/williambash, suggests adding swords to Fortnite as part of the list of usable weapons, which could even be upgraded like other weapons.

If Fortnite Season 7 had a Medieval Theme (Image via Reddit, u/williambash)

Not just any swords, but Zelda-themed swords which would go very well indeed with the concept of a medieval theme or even the current primal theme. Not too long ago, fans of Breath of the Wild were even comparing Fortnite Season 6 to it.

Fortnite Season 6 is Breath of the Wild pic.twitter.com/SkCK34O43w — Denni (@DenniConcepts) March 19, 2021

Aside from the swords, a lot of other things could be added in as well to conjure up a Medieval theme for Fortnite Season 7.

Medieval theme for Fortnite Season 7: What could fans expect to see?

#1 - Dragons

Well aside from the swords, more recently resident Fortnite leaker FortTory shared a Tweet that suggested that Dragons could be coming to Fortnite.

One quest for next week is :

"Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park"



with as completion text :

"Sinister spires, dangerous creatures... so original."

"What's next? Dragons?"



I am not ready for Dragons in Fortnite, not yet. 😝 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 1, 2021

While this may seem outlandish and straight out of a fairytale, it's good to remember that there are at present raptors roaming the island; so flying Dragons wouldn't really feel all the weird.

However, having said that, the possibility of using a Dragon as a vehicle in-game would really be amazing, and fans are already hyped up about the idea.

ACTUALLYYYYY!!! that fortnite survey that epic did. there was a "what movoes do you like/love" and one option was "How to train your dragon"



If thats true and we will see a httyd collab in fortnite — Zordus the Deathsong (@DeathsongZordus) May 1, 2021

I just wanna ride animals lol — bigdaddypikachu (@bigdaddypikachu) May 1, 2021

#2 - Medieval Themed Armor

Keeping aside the Dragons, recent leaks even suggest that players were going to get a Medieval-themed skin in Season 5, but it never happened. It's unclear why, but more than likely the developers felt it didn't fit into the game at the time.

Fun Fact: we were gonna get a medieval themed skin instead of mancake in season 5! pic.twitter.com/5RXGwN6X4a — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

In addition to the scrapped skin concept, recent leaks have revealed NPCs adorned in medieval armor and attire, hinting towards a progression from the "Primal Age" to a more medieval setting in Fortnite Season 7.

While this is speculation at its finest, a fan theory even suggests that the season is progressing from the primal age to the medieval age. Time is slowly progressing which would explain how technology is advancing on the island.

how much time passes between each loop? It could be the zero point skipping years ahead, explaining the technological advancement. — ♦️वैतरणी नदी♦️ (@Ikeaaek) May 1, 2021

well idk where i read this but everything that happens in the loop make progress on of the map itself, explaining why if it is a loop the island has an evolution between the seasons — moly (@MolymaoZXT) May 1, 2021

Another theory would be that reality waves are leaking from the zero point, and are changing how players perceive the island. This would also fit well with the narration that Raz is currently trying to enter the sphere to uncover its secrets.

#3 - Swords and Axes

As mentioned above, swords would play a vital role in Fortnite Season 7, if it were to be Medieval themed. Given that swords have been in-game in previous seasons, it would be a familiar sight for players. The developers could also add axes as weapons in-game, which would be upgradable using crafting material.

Between rumors and speculations, there's still time left to see what Fortnite Season 7 brings to the game. Epic Games always manages to surprise its fans when they least expect it.

